Nisekoi to Release New Manga Set 10 Years After Original

Nisekoi: False Love wrapped up both its anime and manga runs several years ago as fans saw how the central love story came to an end, but Nisekoi will be coming back with a special new manga set 10 years after that love story's ending! Nisekoi: False Love is quite an interesting series in retrospect as while Naoshi Komi's original Nisekoi manga was a hit when it first launched in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine back in 2011, but ended in a much more divisive place than fans might have guessed from when it all first began.

Nisekoi: False Love actually featured a time skip in its final chapter as it settled the romantic journey between its leads Raku Ichijo and Chitoge Kirisaki, but it seems like there's still much more story to tell. As spotted by @WSJ_manga on Twitter, Naoshi Komi's Nisekoi manga will be returning with a special new "Bunko Edition" featuring new art for each of the manga's covers. But the real tease is that it will also feature new content set 10 years after the original story. Whether that means after the time jump, or more material from this time jump is yet to be revealed, however.

What's Coming in Nisekoi's New Manga?

Nisekoi: False Love's original ending had a time skip into the future to actually show Raku and Chitoge preparing for their wedding, and it was quite the divisive ending for many fans as they were vying for a few of the other romantic interests such as Kosaki Onodera. The wedding itself wasn't revealed in the finale, so that would likely be a welcome new addition to this new release for the Nisekoi series. But we'll see how that shakes out soon enough if Nisekoi's new manga material gets an official English language release someday.

If you wanted to see what Nisekoi: False Love is all about, you can check out the anime's run streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease the Nisekoi: False Love anime as such, "Raku Ichijo is an average high school student. He also happens to be the sole heir to the head of a Yakuza Family called the Shuei-gumi. 10 years ago, Raku made a promise… a secret promise with a girl he met. They promised one another that they will "get married when they reunite." Since then, Raku never let go of the pendant the girl gave him."

