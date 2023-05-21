Anime Initiative Launches in Hopes of Improving Work Conditions

These days, anime is bigger than ever. The medium may have once been viewed as a cultural niche, but just like comics before it, anime has now blossomed into a global industry. With billions of dollars taken in each year, profits are on the rise for studios, but that revenue isn't trickling down. For years, the anime industry has faced criticism for its working conditions, and now an organization has been founded by animators to address those concerns.

The update comes courtesy of the Nippon Anime & Film Culture Association. The organization made its debut recently as a full statement was shared to the public upon its grand opening. It was there the group conveyed its big mission, and it turns out the NAFCA wants to become an organization that helps negotiate a better future for anime lest the industry crumbles in on itself. So if you'd like, you can read up on the full letter below:

"It has been 100 years since the establishment of commercial animation. The sales from related industries has exceeded 3.5 trillion yen, and as that culture symbolizes the nature, anime has taken the world by storm. On the other hand, the production studio, far from being a factory that nurtures dreams, is a place where creators are supported solely by the love of the craft to the limit of their physical and mental strength. It is no exaggeration to say that the site is on the verge of collapse.

Will Japanese animation production continue to be a field where one must be prepared to live in poverty in order to break into the industry? Will it continue to compensate for the depletion of Human Resources by relying on overseas production systems? With the global shift in work styles and the increasing scrutiny on the issue of employment inequality, can we afford to allow this state of affairs to continue until the government takes a scalpel to it?

We at the Nippon Anime & Film Culture Association are not an organization that only seeks to improve conditions. The management and production sides must understand each other's situation, be aware of their responsibilities, and use their respective wisdom to dissolve the accumulated stagnation in order to achieve a greater goal. We would like to be an organization that works together with the national cultural strategy and aims even higher. If everyone involved in this world, regardless of their position, loves animation, the way will surely open up. This is what we deserve."

As you can see, this new organization is coming out strong with a passionate letter, and the NAFCA is grabbing attention. Anime is a global force now as every company from Netflix to Disney and Amazon are investing in original productions. With manga on the rise as well, the market for anime has never been bigger, and this means animators should have more say in their treatment. However, strained schedules and unlivable wages still plague the industry to this day. The NAFCA hopes to address those inequalities moving forward because if the industry carries on like it is, Japan will not be able to sustain anime's growth for much longer.

