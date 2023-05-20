Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 3, New Horimiya Anime and More are Coming to Crunchyroll Soon

Crunchyroll has announced a new batch of anime acquisitions and licenses for the Summer 2023 anime schedule and beyond that include the likes of Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 3, the new Horimiya anime, and many more! As the Spring 2023 anime schedule begins to round out its final month of episodes, it's time to start looking ahead to what is coming our way for the rest of the year. Like many of the seasons through this year thus far, Crunchyroll will be offering a wide selection of new anime for the Summer 2023 anime schedule and beyond into the Fall 2023 and 2024 releases.

Crunchyroll took the stage this past weekend at the Anime Central 2023 convention and announced a few of the new shows that will be coming to the streaming service in the near future. Some of these shows like Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 3 and the newly titled Horimiya: The Missing Pieces have been set for a July 2023 launch as part of the Summer anime season, and a few of the shows have been labeled for this Fall and beyond in 2023! Here's the breakdown for what's coming to Crunchyroll soon:

What's Coming to Crunchyroll in 2023?

July 2023

Horimiya: The Missing Pieces (CloverWorks): When the popular Hori and the gloomy Miyamura meet, they reveal another side of themselves. Could this be the start of something new?

When the popular Hori and the gloomy Miyamura meet, they reveal another side of themselves. Could this be the start of something new? The Great Cleric (Yokohama Animation Laboratory and Cloud Hearts): Can a former salaryman become peerless in another world?! A salaryman was shot to death just before earning a promotion, and a god decided to reincarnate him in another world as a fifteen-year-old healer named Luciel. On top of all that, the country he was born into seems to hate healers. Feeling that he's in danger, Luciel visits the adventurers' guild in hopes of keeping himself safe. But the training is much harder than he expected, and every day he's forced to drink a mysterious beverage called "Substance X." Wait, this life doesn't seem to have anything to do with being a healer… The day-to-day life of a super-masochistic, back-from-the-dead healer begins, with his very survival on the line!

October 2023

I'm in Love With the Villainess (Platinum Vision): Ordinary office worker Oohashi Rae wakes up in the body of the protagonist of her favorite otome game, Revolution. To her delight, the first person to greet her is also her favorite character, Claire Francois – the main antagonist of the story! Now, Rae is determined to romance Claire instead of the game's male leads. But how will her villainous ladylove react to this courtship?!

2023

I Shall Survive Using Potions! (Jumondo): Nagase Kaoru, a 22-year-old office lady, suddenly finds herself reincarnated in another world. To help her survive in this new world, a being that amounts to its god gives Kaoru a younger body and... the ability to make insanely overpowered potions?! The reincarnated Kaoru must use her knowledge and cheatery to survive!

