One Piece: Zoro vs. King Just Became the Anime's Best Fight Yet

One Piece has reached the end of another massive fight in the Wano Country arc with the latest episode, and the fight between Roronoa Zoro and King just became the One Piece anime's best fight to date thanks to its explosive climax! As the Wano Country arc events continue to ramp up to the grand finale of the fight between Kaido and Luffy on the roof of the Skull Dome, the final fights across Onigashima have begun to settle in their own ways as well. This was truest for the Straw Hats as each member of the crew had been tasked with taking out Kaido's top fighters.

As the previous episodes of the One Piece anime saw Sanji fully defeating Queen in a grand fashion, fans were excited to see the other major fight as Zoro continued to struggle against King. Things took a turn for the better once Zoro began to channel his own Conqueror's Haki into his swords, but that was only the beginning as King was just warming up. One Piece Episode 1062 brings their fight to an end, and the team behind the One Piece anime really left to chance in unleashing the best fight yet.

One Piece 1062: Who Wins Zoro vs. King?

One Piece Episode 1062 sees Zoro continue to channel Conqueror's Haki in order to keep Enma in line, but it was clear that this was something he was still trying to master the more King started to unleash his attacks. But as the fight continued, Zoro also figured out the trick to King's strength and tried to make the most out of the small windows that King took damage in. But the fight started heating up as King was burning hotter than ever before in order to fight for his own Captain.

It was through this fight that fans got to learn even more about King. He's a member of the Lunarian race once saved by Kaido, and the two of them had formed a close bond to which King was trying to protect in this fight. But ultimately, it was Zoro who was the stronger (and had the stronger desire to fight for his Captain) one of the two. Zoro cut through all of King's fiery attacks and officially brought the fight to an end in such a flashy way.

