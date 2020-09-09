Noblesse Shares 5-Minute Preview and New Poster

The world of anime has dove into the world of vampires and other creatures of the night more times than we can count, with the likes of Hellsing and Blood creating some of the most iconic bloodsuckers in the medium to date, but Crunchyroll is hoping to add their own supernatural figures to anime's roster with a five minute preview of their new series, Noblesse. Joining the ranks of Crunchyroll Originals such as The God of High School and Tower of God, Noblesse will certainly be in good company when it arrives onto the streaming service this October.

Noblesse first debuted in 2007 as a web comic from WEBTOON, eventually getting an original video animation that spent one episode essentially giving us our first look at the world of Raizel in 2016, years prior to the series' arrival on Crunchyroll. While Raizel and the other "Nobles" aren't referred to as vampires for the most part, it's clear that this series has one foot in the realm of the supernatural.

(Photo: Crunchyroll)

The official description for Noblesse, for those who might not be familiar, reads as such:

"Raizel awakens from his 820-year slumber. He holds the special title of Noblesse, a pure-blooded Noble and protector of all other Nobles. In an attempt to protect Raizel, his servant Frankenstein enrolls him at Ye Ran High School, where Raizel learns the simple and quotidian routines of the human world through his classmates. However, the Union, a secret society plotting to take over the world, dispatches modified humans and gradually encroaches on Raizel's life, causing him to wield his mighty power to protect those around him…

After 820 years of intrigue, the secrets behind his slumber are finally revealed, and Raizel's absolute protection as the Noblesse begins!"

Crunchyroll has had some serious competition when it comes to the world of anime, not just with classic and long running series, but also in the creation of original series. Funimation and Netflix for example are attempting to carve their own path in the world of streaming services but Crunchyroll is doing their best to edge out the competition.

Will you be checking out Noblesse when it arrives on Crunchyroll later this fall? What has been your favorite vampire anime to date?