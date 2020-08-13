Noblesse Arrives With First Look As Crunchyroll Original

The streaming anime service of Crunchyroll has made a name for itself with its recent original series known as Crunchyroll Originals, and this fall, a new anime powerhouse is be adding to their roster in the form of Noblesse, which has given anime fans a first look at the series. The anime, which follows a "Noble" in Cadis Etrama Di Raizel who is awoken from an over eight hundred year old sleep, enrolls in high school as he battles against the threat of a secret organization.

Crunchyroll has been firing on all cylinders as of late, being a part of HBO Max's launch by offering a number of their series on the streaming service, as well as giving anime fans some of the biggest new franchises of the year with the likes of The God of High School and Tower of God to name a few. With Noblesse, Crunchyroll is hoping to hit gold once again with this supernatural story that attempts to blend monsters and the mundane.

Noblesse shared the first look for the series via its Official Twitter Account, showing off a minute of footage to give fans an idea of what they can expect when it comes to the adventures of "Rai", his class mates, and his loyal servant known as Frankenstein:

The great power of the #Noblesse has awakened! Anime based on the @WEBTOON series coming this October 💉 pic.twitter.com/wX7Q1PRllx — Noblesse (@Anime_Noblesse) August 13, 2020

The official description for Noblesse reads as such:

"Within an abandoned building in South Korea lies a white coffin, from which rises Cadis Etrama Di Raizel "Rai"—an unimaginably beautiful, dignified, and noble man. Awakening in this unknown time, Rai must seek out someone he can trust—his loyal companion, Frankenstein. To begin with, Rai attempts to blend into human society by transforming his old-fashioned clothing into the pristine blazer of the nearby Ye Ran High School. As it turns out, the principal of the school is his servant Frankenstein.

After slumbering for the past 820 years, Rai requires Frankenstein's help to adapt to the current age, so Frankenstein enrolls him as a new student in order to help him understand modern society and experience a normal life. Frankenstein's plans, however, soon go awry not only because of the problems stemming from modern society, but also unresolved conflicts from him and his master's troubled past. Left with no other choice, Rai must resort to using his mysterious power to protect those he holds dear."

