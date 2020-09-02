Noblesse Announces Theme Song Details

✖

Crunchyroll has really made a big splash in the war of anime streaming services with its "Crunchyroll Originals" such as Tower of God and The God of High School, and the company is looking to add another big series to its roster this fall with the anime of Noblesse! The anime franchise which focuses on the world of the supernatural with vampires and other creatures roaming its episodes, the series has released some brand new details about its upcoming theme song that will help introduce fans to a spooky new world!

Noblesse first debuted in 2007 as a web comic from the company of WEBTOON, much like the other series that count as Crunchyroll Originals, and even received an OVA in 2016 by Production IG with Noblesse: Awakening.

Twitter User AIR_NEWS 01 shared the update that the opening theme song for Noblesse will be performed by artist Jaejoong with the title of "Breaking Dawn" that will introduce this new addition to the line-up of Crunchyroll Originals beginning this October:

"Noblesse" TV anime opening theme: "BREAKING DAWN" by Jaejoong The song will have Japanese, Korean and English language versions.https://t.co/U2GybySKre The anime begins this October and will be streamed as a Crunchyroll Original. (Studio: Production I.G) — A.I.R (Anime Intelligence (and) Research) (@AIR_News01) August 28, 2020

The official description for Noblesse reads as such:

"Within an abandoned building in South Korea lies a white coffin, from which rises Cadis Etrama Di Raizel "Rai"—an unimaginably beautiful, dignified, and noble man. Awakening in this unknown time, Rai must seek out someone he can trust—his loyal companion, Frankenstein. To begin with, Rai attempts to blend into human society by transforming his old-fashioned clothing into the pristine blazer of the nearby Ye Ran High School. As it turns out, the principal of the school is his servant Frankenstein.

After slumbering for the past 820 years, Rai requires Frankenstein's help to adapt to the current age, so Frankenstein enrolls him as a new student in order to help him understand modern society and experience a normal life. Frankenstein's plans, however, soon go awry not only because of the problems stemming from modern society, but also unresolved conflicts from him and his master's troubled past. Left with no other choice, Rai must resort to using his mysterious power to protect those he holds dear."

