Noblesse Announces October Premiere Date

Crunchyroll Originals have helped introduce the world to series such as Tower of God and The God of High School, in a bid to become one of the top streaming services for anime, and this fall, a release date has been revealed for the upcoming series Noblesse which will follow the world of the supernatural. The series, which tells the tale of "Nobles", or vampires, is one that originally debuted as a web comic in 2007 and received its own original video animation in 2016, and fans won't have to wait long to dive into the new anime series.

Noblesse will be coming to the streaming service of Crunchyroll on October 5th, presenting a new take on the world of the "creatures of the night". With anime series such as Hellsing and Castlevania giving us some of the best takes on the vampire genre, Noblesse is definitely in good company when it comes to presenting a world with bumps in the night. With Crunchyroll Originals already making waves, it will be interesting to see the reception when Noblesse drops this fall.

Twitter User AIR_News01 shared the release date, following Crunchyroll releasing a five minute preview and a new poster for the anime series, showing that fans have a little under a month until the latest Crunchyroll Original hits the internet:

The official description for Noblesse from Crunchyroll reads as such:

"Raizel awakens from his 820-year slumber. He holds the special title of Noblesse, a pure-blooded Noble and protector of all other Nobles. In an attempt to protect Raizel, his servant Frankenstein enrolls him at Ye Ran High School, where Raizel learns the simple and quotidian routines of the human world through his classmates. However, the Union, a secret society plotting to take over the world, dispatches modified humans and gradually encroaches on Raizel's life, causing him to wield his mighty power to protect those around him…

After 820 years of intrigue, the secrets behind his slumber are finally revealed, and Raizel's absolute protection as the Noblesse begins!"

