Tower of God, Noblesse to Get Anime Adaptations

Anime fans are always looking for the next big thing to watch, and it seems a report has outed two such series. While manga thrives in Japan, its reach has spread across borders to inspire other creators. Now, two of South Korea’s most popular ‘manhwa’ titles are set to get their very own anime adaptations.

According to a new report by Yonkou Productions, an anime content creator, two popular webtoons are set to get an anime. Tower of God and Noblesse are the two series being adapted, and it appears the news broke as Seoul Comic Con.

So far, very few details have been released about the two adaptations. Yonkou Productions did say the projects would be done by Japanese anime studios, but there is no word on how the projects will debut. Fans are eager to see what kind of cast the shows will assemble, and excitement for the anime adaptations is mounting online.

The big news was announced!! TOWER OF GOD AND NOBLESSE ARE GETTING AN ANIME ADAPTATION! pic.twitter.com/HP4EmMMWXH — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) August 5, 2019

After all, Tower of God and Noblesse are two of the most popular manhwa titles to come out of South Korea. Created in 2010, Line Webtoon brought SIU’s Tower of God to fans for the first time. The series follows a boy named Twenty-Fifth Bam who lives isolated in a cave under a mystery tower. When his friend Rachel goes missing, Bam sneaks into the Tower to learn where she has gone, and he must prove himself worthy of answers by climbing each level of the deadly structure.

As for Noblesse, the series debuted in December 2007 under author Son Jeho and illustrator Lee Kwangsu. The story follows a noble named Cadis Etrama Di Raizel after he wakes up over 800 years in the future. Reunited with his companion Frankenstein, Rai enrolls in a local high school and makes friends with a group who vow to help Rai uncover his forgotten past.

For fans, this announcement is an exciting one as South Korea has produced dozens of world-famous manhwa titles, but they have lacked anime adaptations for some time. While live-action series have tackled certain stories, audiences have clamored for anime adaptations of both these series. Now, fans will have to wait and see how these projects shape up and whether they’ll spark a trend of manhwa-turned-anime adaptations.

So, will you be checking out these adaptations?