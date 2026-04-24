One of Anime’s Biggest Mech Series is About to be Free to Watch

When anime fans talk about mechs, the conversation will normally drift toward Mobile Suit Gundam, the franchise that has been a part of the landscape since the 1970s. However, the anime that first introduced viewers to the Earth Federation and the Principality of Zeon is far from the only story introduced in the medium with mechs. Shows like Neon Genesis Evangelion, Mazinger, and Darling in the FranXX are just a few offerings from the anime world, and there is one series that is preparing to share the entirety of its episodes for fans for free.

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In Japan, the Macross franchise is preparing to release a new box set of its series, Macross 7, titled Macross 7 Re.MASTER FIRE!! 4K ULTRA HD Blu-ray BOX. To help build up hype for the release, the anime adaptation will be made available on the franchise’s YouTube channel beginning on April 29th later this month. This release of the series will also feature three episodes that never aired on television, adding a little more than expected for fans of the anime series. Unfortunately, the entire series won’t be released later this month, with each subsequent week sharing three additional episodes. If you want to check out the episodes for yourself, you can click the link here to see the series.

Macross 7’s Director Talks About The Series’ Remaster

Ashi Productions

To prepare fans for Macross 7’s comeback, the franchise interviewed series director Tetsuro Amino about the remaster and his thoughts on seeing the new animation, “My first impression was that it was beautiful and gorgeous. The aspect ratio is standard (4:3), but the image quality made me wonder if it was a recent work. Nowadays, 16:9 aspect ratio is the norm for animation. So is this a high-minded work that was deliberately made in 4:3!?…I was shocked. But putting that aside, the truth is that the freshness outweighed the memories that were revived. It’s a valuable document that marks the changes that occur over time, rather than deterioration. In 10 years, it might even be in 3D. The color reproduction is amazing.”

Alongside touching on the remaster, Amino shared a message with fans of the franchise: “Thank you for your support over the years. I’ve recently started going to karaoke about once a month, and the other day I sang “DYNAMITE EXPLOSION” for the first time. I’m familiar with the part that plays in the opening, but listening to the second verse and beyond after a long time made me feel nostalgic yet fresh, thinking, “Ah, that’s what the melody was like.” Even after more than 30 years, there are still fresh surprises to be found, so I hope you all will rewatch this work in 4K remaster and try to find some surprises yourselves.” The last time anime fans experienced the world of Macross was via Macross Delta, which aired in 2015, but with nothing on the horizon confirmed, this remaster is the next best thing.

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Via Oricon