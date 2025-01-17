Transformers Teases Macross Crossover With First Look

The Cybertronians are no strangers to the anime world, with the Autobots and Decepticons having anime projects of their own in the past. On top of the Transformers having a presence in the anime medium, the robots with more than meets the eye have crossed over with some major and unexpected franchises. The likes of Naruto, Godzilla, Monster Hunter, Mazinger G, Sonic The Hedgehog, and more have stepped into the Transformers’ ring. The franchise is even planning a live-action crossover film with G.I. Joe from Paramount in the future. Now, a new tease has been released that will see Optimus Prime stepping into the world of Macross.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This upcoming crossover picked the perfect time to announce that a fusion figure was on the way. Macross recently arrived on Hulu, bringing some of its biggest properties onto the streaming service for the first time. The franchise includes the likes of Super Dimension Fortress Macross, Macross 7, Macross Frontier, and Macross Delta respectively. For this upcoming crossover, Optimus Prime will be receiving a “rocking” new look to coincide with the sequel series, Macross 7. We might never see “Basara Prime” appear in an official animation, but the character will be made available to rock out on your shelves this winter.

Satelight & Hasbro

Macross, Transform And Roll Out

The upcoming figure was promoted on the official Transformers Social Media Account as a part of the event, T-Spark Zone 2025. While a price and precise release date have yet to be revealed, you can check out images of the unique crossover by clicking on the link. This anime crossover is one that most likely won’t give us a television and/or movie project, as the Naruto crossover hadn’t, but stranger things have happened in the anime medium when it comes to crossovers.

SYNERGENEX SERIES

MACROSS7 / TRANSFORMERS

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

シナジネクス

マクロス7／トランスフォーマー

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

その名は…「バサラプライム」



T-SPARK ZONE 2025 にて開発中サンプル初展示予定



T-SPARK ZONE 2025の詳細はこちら↓… pic.twitter.com/134EmvFDnW — 【公式】トランスフォーマー情報局 (@TF_pr) January 9, 2025

What is Macross 7?

If you’ve never watched Macross 7 before, it is currently available to stream exclusively on Hulu. Here’s how the streaming service describes the anime sequel series, “A.D. 2045. Unknown attackers ambush Macross 7 during its space colonization mission. Rocker Basara joins the battle in his red Valkyrie, fighting through song instead of force. The enemy are after human life energy, Spiritia, and Basara’s singing just might be the key to stopping the war.”

The last time that we witnessed any original anime from the Macross franchise was via 2016’s Macross Delta. Acting as a direct follow-up to Macross Frontier, the series was forged by Studio Satelight and even received two anime films in 2018 and 2021 respectively. All quiet is on the Macross front in recent days, but the mech franchise still has plenty of fans that could help pace the way for new projects in the future.

Want to see what future crossovers that the Transformers have in store when it comes to all things anime? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on the Autobots and Decepticons and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.