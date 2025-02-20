Macross Hypes Major Gundam Studio Collab Announcement

A new Macross anime was announced back in 2023, being produced by Sunrise Studio, the same studio behind the Gundam shows. The Sunrise-produced Macross anime was announced two years after the major Macross news that the franchise can now finally start releasing outside of Japan. However, not much progress for the new series has been revealed for the new anime. Sunrise had its plates full with producing the latter half of Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury, releasing the Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Freedom movie, and collaborating with Studio Khara to create Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX. Fortunately, Big West, the company that owns the rights to Macross, has finally shared the first tidbit on the new anime.

Big West has revealed that there will be a special Macross x Sunrise announcement program that will be live-streamed in Japan on March 2nd. Information that will be revealed in the live stream will be shared with fans overseas as it becomes available. The live-stream presenters include MC Yoshida Hisanori, an announcer for Nippon Broadcasting System, and voice actors Megumi Nakajima and Minori Suzuki, who voiced the characters Ranka Lee and Freyja Wion from Macross Delta respectively.

A MACROSS x SUNRISE special announcement program will be live-streamed (in Japan) on March 2nd.

The latest information will be shared with the overseas #Macross community as it becomes available. https://t.co/wIwDnfamG4 — MACROSS (@MACROSS_BIGWEST) February 20, 2025

Why You Should be Excited for the Next Macross Anime

While the original Mobile Suit Gundam anime predated the first Macross anime, both franchises have been seen as contemporaries of each other. Super Dimension Fortress Macross and the Gundam film trilogy were released around the same time in the early 80s, revolutionizing the mecha genre. Both series feature an eerily similar premise, starring a small community forced into conflict with their only advantage being a high-tech weaponry so advanced that their enemies can’t match it. Macross had aliens as the enemy, whereas Gundam was a purely human conflict. Music plays a huge role in the original SDF Macross anime, something future installments will put more emphasis on.

Most of the Macross sequels couldn’t be officially released in North America because of the rights issues between Big West and Harmony Gold. After a new deal was struck between the two companies, the upcoming Sunrise-produced series will become the first new Macross anime available legally to fans in the West. Sunrise, which has now become part of Bandai Namco Filmworks, has become infamous for its mecha series. Besides Gundam, the studio has also produced other mecha shows like The Vision of Escaflowne, Code Geass, and The Big 0. With decades of experience working on the biggest giant robot animes in the industry, fans are excited about what the studio can bring to Macross.

