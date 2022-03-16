Crunchyroll Adds Third Wave of Funimation Anime to Catalog

Funimation and Crunchyroll sent ripples throughout the world of anime when it was announced that the two companies would be merging under the umbrella of Sony, and a slate of new anime series have been transferred from the former to the latter. With Crunchyroll already announcing that the Dragon Ball franchise can be watched in its entirety, some big anime series have joined the Z-Fighters to help pad out the ever-expanding library of the anime streaming service.

With regards to the merger of these two titans in the realm of anime, the CEO of Crunchyroll, Colin Decker, has previously shared a statement to fans when it came to Crunchyroll and Funimation being brought under the same parent company:

“When we brought Funimation and Crunchyroll together last year, our top priority was to put fans first. Unifying all of our brands and services under the Crunchyroll brand globally enables us to offer more value than ever before as we combine subs, dubs, simulcasts, library, music, movies, manga-all into one subscription. The new Crunchyroll is the realization of a dream, and we are grateful to the creators of anime and the millions of fans who have joined us in making the community what it is today.”

The newest additions to Crunchyroll include not just the entire library of episodes associated with Dragon Ball, Dragon Ball Z, and even Dragon Ball GT, but also some other big names in the anime genre such as Zombie Land Saga and Angels of Death to name a few:

A Sister’s All You Need (Dub)

Absolute Duo (Dub)

Angels of Death (Dub)

Dragon Ball (Sub and Dub)

Dragon Ball Z (Dub)

Dragon Ball GT (Sub and Dub)

Kakushigoto (Sub and Dub)

Keijo!!!!!!!! (Dub)

Maken-Ki! (Dub)

Maken-Ki! Two (Dub)

Noragami (Sub)

Noragami Aragoto (Sub)

The Future Diary (Dub)

Zombie Land Saga (Dub)

Zombie Land Saga Revenge (Dub)

If you currently have a subscription to both Funimation and Crunchyroll, the companies recommend that subscribers cancel their Funimation subscription in a recently released “Frequently Asked Questions” section of their website:

“All new series from the upcoming spring 2022 season will stream exclusively on Crunchyroll going forward and you will be able to watch 80% of Funimation and Wakanim’s most popular existing series on Crunchyroll by the end of March 2022. So, if you already have a Crunchyroll subscription, then you’re all set and can go ahead and cancel Funimation when you’re ready,”