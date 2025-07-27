Zombie Land Saga Movie Drops New Trailer & Poster Ahead of Release

Zombie Land Saga really is one of the wildest idol anime ever released, and that trend continues with a new trailer for its big movie comeback, Zombie Land Saga: Yumeginga Paradise. Zombie Land Saga first made its debut back in 2018 as a completely original anime series produced with studio MAPPA, Avex Pictures and Cygames. This first season ended up being such a hit that a second season was released a few years in 2021, and that success lead to the announcement that a new movie was in the works. Four years later, we’re finally going to get to see it in action.

Zombie Land Saga: Yumeginga Paradise was first announced to be in the works in Fall 2021, and will finally be hitting theaters throughout Japan pretty much exactly four years later with a launch in October 2025. Showing off more of what to expect from the new movie teasing an appropriately massive story for the zombie girls of Franchouchou meant for a film, Zombie Land Saga has dropped a new trailer and poster that you can check out in action below.

When Does Zombie Land Saga’s New Movie Come Out?

Zombie Land Saga: Yumeginga Paradise will be hitting theaters throughout Japan on October 24th, but has unfortunately yet to confirm any international release plans as of the time of this publication. The new movie will feature a returning staff from the TV anime series too with Takafumi Ishida and Takeru Sato directing for production studio MAPPA. Shigeru Murakoshi handled the script, Fumihide Sai, Jinishichi Yamaguchi, and Kasumi Fukugawa are providing the character designs, and Yasuharu Takanashi is composing the music. The newest trailer for the upcoming film also debuts Franchouchou’s new song, “Matataku Sora ni Akogarete.”

Zombie Land Saga: Yumeginga Paradise will also feature a returning voice cast from the TV anime with Kaede Hondo as Sakura Minamoto, Asami Tano as Saki Nikaido, Risa Taneda as Ai Mizuno, Maki Kawase as Junko Konno, Rika Kinugawa as Yugiri, Minami Tanaka as Lily Hoshikawa, and Kotono Mitsuishi as Tae Yamada, and Mamoru Miyano as Kotaro Tatsumi all confirmed to return for the new movie. The original TV anime series is definitely a wild one, so the movie is likely going to take it all to a whole new kind of level.

Where to Watch Zombie Land Saga

With the new movie releasing in Japan later this Fall, and hopefully announcing international release plans some time after, that means there’s still plenty of time to catch up with everything that’s happened in the anime thus far. Zombie Land Saga is definitely a good entry point for anime fans who don’t typically watch idol shows, and you can catch up with it all and see why with Crunchyroll. They tease what to expect from Zombie Land Saga‘s two season run as such:

“A typical morning. The usual music. Their normal lives. The peace these seven girls experience will suddenly be destroyed. By the living dead… zombies. A reality that they never wanted a part of, an amazing and terrifying zombie world. They all share one wish: ‘We want to live.’ These girls will struggle through this saga, in order to achieve a miracle. MAPPA, Avex Pictures, and Cygames team up to bring you a juicy, 100% original anime. A timeless shocker for all audiences, a brand new style of zombie anime, will soon rise.”