Anime’s Biggest Zombie Series Has Released a New Movie Trailer

Play video

Studio MAPPA has had plenty of experience when it comes to animating supernatural creatures and things that go bump in the night. Anime series such as Jujutsu Kaisen, Hell’s Paradise, Attack on Titan, and Chainsaw Man are teeming with mind-bending monstrosities that leave a lasting impact on the anime world. These heavy hitters are far from the only monstrous anime that MAPPA has become known for, and with the spooky season in full swing, the production house has released a new trailer for one of its scariest and most hilarious offerings that is making its way to theaters.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Zombie Land Saga is unlike any other anime series on the market today, not so much exploring a zombie apocalypse as it is using the undead to tell its hilarious story. First premiering as an original anime before the creation of a manga, the series focuses on student Sakura Minamoto, who dreams of becoming a famous Japanese idol. Unfortunately, her dreams are cut short thanks to being hit by a truck, but is brought back thanks to dark magic to achieve her goal. Brought back as the walking undead along with various other girls throughout history, Zombie Land Saga incorporates terrifying elements into a hilarious series.

The first movie of the franchise, Zombie Land Saga: Yumeginga Paradise, will arrive in Japan on October 24th, presenting a wild original story to the franchise. MAPPA is once again returning to animate this new project, and while it has yet to receive a North American release date, we’re sure the horror comedy will somehow find its way to the West in the future. Whether or not an American release for Zombie Land Saga will arrive in theaters and/or streaming is anyone’s guess.

Zombies And Anime: A Match Made in Heaven

mappa

Zombie Land Saga is far from the only undead-centric anime series that is out there to consume, though horror fans might be disheartened to learn there aren’t nearly as many zombie anime properties that have been released in the past. On one side of the equation, there are series like Zom 100: Bucket List of The Dead and Highschool of The Dead that mix the spookier elements with humor. There are also straight horror series like Kabaneri of The Iron Fortress that use the walking dead as interesting anime villains for its heroes.

For those looking into the scarier side of the undead, you probably won’t find it in Zombie Land Saga, though it doesn’t entirely shy away from presenting zombies as flesh-eating monstrosities. If you want to get prepped on the two seasons of the MAPPA anime before the movie eventually makes its way to North America, the seasons are streaming on Crunchyroll. Each season consists of twelve episodes, so it wouldn’t be too difficult a task to binge the anime before Yumeginga Paradise hits theaters in the West.

What do you think of this fresh take on the world of zombies? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!