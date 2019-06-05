One Piece Fans Will Need This Custom Enel Funko Pop ASAP

There is plenty of truths about One Piece, but one of its biggest has to do with merchandise. There are all kinds of goods available for the anime, and Funko has some of the most accessible. However, the brand has yet to adapt everyone’s favorite characters, and someone has decided to speed up the pace for Enel.

So if you are in the market for a custom Funko Pop, this One Piece collectible might get you green with envy.

Recently, a fan hit up social media to share their own take on One Piece as they made a custom figure of Enel. As you can see below, the sculpted piece looks just like the infamous baddie, and it has all the accessories to match.

With his eyes hooded just so, Enel looks plenty buff thanks to some DIY muscle sculpts. The villain has his torso bared, but his legs are covered in colorful layered pants. Complete with a head scarf, this custom Funko figure even has Enel rocking a staff and his stretched pierced earlobes.

Fans agree this custom Pop is a work of geeky art, and plenty would love to add it to their collection. After all, Enel acted as a major villain in One Piece as he lorded over much of the Sky Island saga. The character was known as the God of Skypiea, and his corrupt behavior made him an easy target for Monkey D. Luffy. Despite the saga’s mixed reviews, Enel has always been considered a standout villain amongst fans, and this custom figure proves Funko needs to pursue an actual figure of this guy.

So, would you pay up for a custom One Piece figure like this? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

