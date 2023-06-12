One Piece Finally Introduces the Gorosei Members

One Piece holds a lot of secrets, and at last, some of them are finally being addressed. As the manga carries on with its final act, Luffy has a lot to do before he can become the Pirate King, and the same goes for his enemy. One Piece is moving chess pieces with the World Government as we suspected, and this week's update introduced fans to the Gorosei at long last.

Yes, that is right. After 20 years, One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda felt it was time to reveal the members of the Gorosei. The group, which is also known as the Five Elders, has made its ties to Imu known. The group answers to Imu as his top warriors, and they hold infinitely more power than simple Celestial Dragons. So of course, fans were eager to learn their names.

What a historical day for One Piece, so happy to be experiencing it with this community 😭 pic.twitter.com/6mDqJrOkCc — Artur – Library of Ohara (@newworldartur) June 11, 2023

As you can see above, the member who wears a black hat is named Saint Jaygarcia Saturn, and the bald elder with glasses is Saint Ethanbaron V. Nasujurou. The short balding man with a mustache is Saint Topman Warcury. And as for the final two, Saint Marcus Mars is the slender elder with a long beard. The final member of the group is Saint Shepherd Juu Peter with his coifed hair and short beard.

The latest chapter of One Piece introduces each of these men in one go as they discuss plans to annihilate Dr. Vegapunk. The scientist has learned too much about the Void era, and the Five Elders are determined to wipe Egghead Island from the map. This plan is doubly important as the Straw Hat gang is with Vegapunk right now along with members of Cipher Pol. But as we can see, the Five Elders aren't afraid of collateral damage when it comes to wiping out knowledge.

We know little about these Five Elders though One Piece did confirm what each member oversees. Saturn is invested in scientific defense while Mars takes care of any environmental concerns. Legislation is up to Warcury, finance falls to Nasujurou, and agriculture is left to Peter. It seems these leaders manage these resources globally with little interest in borders. So with this in mind, you can only imagine how strong Imu is. If the Five Elders have the power to commandeer things like legislation across the board, what can Imu then do?

Of course, fans are going to learn more about the Gorosei as One Piece continues. The group has been puppeteering the World Government with Imu for ages, so they are now Luffy's de facto foes. There is no telling how the Straw Hats will fair against these titans. So if you want to keep up with these elders, you better be reading up on One Piece weekly when new chapters drop!

What do you make of the Gorosei's big revelation...? Where do you see One Piece taking this gang? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.