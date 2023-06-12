One Piece Day 2023 Hypes Gear Fifth Luffy in New Promo

One Piece is getting ready for a special celebration with a huge event later this Summer, and One Piece Day 2023 is hyping up Luffy's Gear Fifth form in the anime with a new promo teasing what's to come! Beginning when Eiichiro Oda's One Piece manga kicked off its 25th Anniversary celebration, One Piece began a special event called One Piece Day that came with all sorts of fun announcements, updates, and celebrations for every project in the One Piece franchise. This continues this year as well, and naturally there are some huge things to look forward to.

One Piece Day 2023 will be taking place Tokyo Big Sight on July 21 and July 22, and while there is no concrete reveal of the kinds of things fans can expect to see, it's going to be a celebration of the One Piece anime, manga, games, goods and much more. But headlining the promos for One Piece Day 2023 (of which you can check out the trailer for in the video above, and key visual for the event below) is Gear Fifth Luffy. This form will be making its debut in the One Piece anime soon, and now it seems sooner than ever with these promos! Check them out:

One Piece: What Is Gear Fifth?

Unfortunately for fans of the One Piece anime that might not be caught up with the manga, Luffy's Gear Fifth form is the worst kept secret. It was one of the hugest debuts in the manga leading into the Final Saga of Eiichiro Oda's long running One Piece manga in a long, long time. Coming at the climax of the Wano Country arc as Luffy's fight with Kaido reaches a breaking point, Gear Fifth is Luffy's wildest move to date. With the One Piece anime reaches this climax soon, it's only a matter of time before we see this form in action.

If you wanted to check out the One Piece anime and catch up before Gear Fifth Luffy debuts, you can now stream it with Crunchyroll together with many of the specials and other extras released over the years. They tease the One Piece anime as such, "Monkey. D. Luffy refuses to let anyone or anything stand in the way of his quest to become the king of all pirates. With a course charted for the treacherous waters of the Grand Line and beyond, this is one captain who'll never give up until he's claimed the greatest treasure on Earth: the Legendary One Piece!"

Are you excited for Gear Fifth Luffy's full debut in the One Piece anime soon? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!