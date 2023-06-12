One Piece Creator Addresses Netflix's Live-Action Show Ahead of First Look

It seems the crew of One Piece is ready to set sail on a new adventure. The manga and anime are busy as usual with releases, and the pair will be joined by a different kind of debut soon enough. Netflix's live-action take on One Piece is coming, and we will likely get a first look at the show this week. And now, the creator of One Piece himself is addressing the live-action series.

The update was released through Shueisha as Oda published a new author's note with his latest One Piece chapter. It was there Oda commented on the live-action show. The artist said he has spent years working with the team to develop the series, so Netflix's One Piece has been a long time coming.

"The live-action version is something we've been working on behind the scenes even while making [One Piece Film] Red and [One Piece] Stampede," Oda said. IF you do the math here, you can see One Piece has been cooking for about 4 years, so the Netflix series will be anything but half-baked.

Of course, fans are eager to see what exactly One Piece looks like in live-action. We have known about the One Piece cast for ages now, and filming on the TV series wrapped last August after kicking off in January. Filmed on set in Cape Town, South Africa, One Piece went viral time and again online as fans took in the show's elaborate sets. Still, we have not been given any good close-up of the cast in character let alone a trailer. But thanks to a special event, that may all change soon.

On June 17th, Netflix Tudum is slated to go down, and the event will livestream globally as it happens in Brazil. The event has teased a slew of first looks for Netflix's originals, and One Piece is highlighted on the schedule. It seems likely the live-action anime is gearing up to share a first look with fans, and Oda's recent comment has diehard readers more interested than ever in Netflix's adaptation. So if you are curious to see Monkey D. Luffy IRL, you will not want to miss Tudum this week!

What do you think about this little blurb from Oda? Are you excited to see Netflix's take on One Piece? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.