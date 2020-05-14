One Piece Gets Special Luffy Emoji on Twitter

Twitter is often what you make of it, and the social media platform has decided to make it a bit better for One Piece fans. After rolling out its own emojis for users awhile back, it seems One Piece is the most recent series to get a Twitter emoji, and it honors the future King of the Pirates. And as you can imagine, fans are using (and abusing) the hashtag with joy.

For those of you curious about the hashtag, it comes about in a specific way. You can add the emoji to your next tweet by writing out Luffy's name in hiragana... or you can just copy the text below:

You ready to copy it down? Well, here it is: #ルフィ

The emoji which pops up for Luffy is a miniature portrait of him. Donning his iconic hat, Luffy seems to be smiling in this tiny sprite. At this time, there is no evidence that One Piece has other Twitter emojis floating around, but fans hope they are in the works. After all, Luffy would not want to be celebrated without his crew, so Zoro and Nami better show up ASAP.

As you can see below, fans are using this hashtag over on Twitter as much as they want, and they are taking advantage of it. These emojis are often approved for a limited time, so it makes sense to use the hashtag while you can. Of course, some people have used the emoji to position Luffy above other popular shonen heroes like Naruto or even Tanjiro. But at the end of the day, the emoji is less about clout and more about fandom. As the manga continues its impressive trek through the Wano Country arc, it is only fitting for Luffy to celebrate with an emoji.

