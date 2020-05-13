One Piece Reveals the Way Kaido's Strongest Fighters Gain Rank

✖

One Piece's Wano Country arc has now reached the apex of the third act as Luffy and the rebel forces have officially made their way into Kaido's territory of Onigashima. With this first glance into the home base, we also get to see more of the ranks of his Beasts Pirates crew that had yet to be revealed throughout the arc thus far. This included six of his strongest Headliners, the Tobi Roppo, who mention how they are now gunning for one of the Lead Performer slots currently taken up by King, Queen, and Jack.

After meeting the six members of the Tobi Roppo in the previous chapter, Chapter 979 of the series has Kaido reveal to them that they will soon have their opportunity to rise in the ranks of the crew. The Beasts Pirates are a crew that runs on meritocracy and effort, so whichever of the Tobi Roppo accomplishes a specific job he gives them will earn the right to challenge for one of the three top spots.

A previous chapter of the series teased the arrival of Kaido's son, but by Chapter 979 his son (named Yamato) has not arrived on Onigashima. His son is necessary for their party to really kick into gear as he needs to be there for Kaido's special announcement (since it involves him), and now the Tobi Roppo have been tasked with finding Kaido's son. Whoever does find him, will then be able to challenge for that Lead Performer spot.

So while the Beasts Pirates have been shown to do all sorts of wild and nasty things throughout Wano, it appears that their crew runs just as idealistically as many others. Due to Kaido's supreme power, they all fall in line to the point where working hard is a suitable means to rise throughout the ranks of the Gifters, Headliners and more. But as Luffy and the rebels continue to sneak through enemy lines, things aren't going to go that smoothly for Kaido and his crew.

