One Piece Bringing New Dubbed Episodes to PlayStation Network

Much to the surprise of One Piece fans, Funimation announced last year that work had resumed on the English dub of the series. After coming to a brief hiatus some time ago, the English dub picked up right where it left off as it bring fans into the much anticipated Punk Hazard arc of the New World saga. The first batch of this resumed effort is now available for purchase through the Microsoft Store or Amazon Video, but now Toei Animation has confirmed that the new episodes of the One Piece English dub are now making their way to the PlayStation Network store.

One Piece: Season 10, Voyage 1 is the official listing for the newest batch of dubbed episodes and includes Episodes 575-587. This brings fans right into the start of the Punk Hazard arc as Luffy and the Straw Hats make their way through a mysterious island that is both blisteringly hot and dangerously cold at the same time.

Now launched on the #PlayStation Network🎮: New dubbed episodes from #OnePiece: Season 10, Voyage 1 (ep. 575-587) available on digital! 🏴‍☠️🎉 Also available on Microsoft & Amazon Prime Video! pic.twitter.com/C2wKCII6k9 — Toei Animation🏠Watch Anime at Home (@ToeiAnimation) May 12, 2020

With the English dubbed release of the One Piece 20th Anniversary film, One Piece: Stampede, last year, fans had presumed this meant that work on the English dub for the actual series would be getting into gear as well. This was confirmed to be the case last October when Funimation confirmed that work was being resumed. But there has yet to be any word on how many episodes will be recorded this time around.

As the English dubbed run gets into the swing of the Punk Hazard arc, hopefully this means that we will get the entire arc dubbed and potentially even more! The effects of the novel coronavirus have most likely had an impact as well depending on when these episodes were produced, but we'll keep you updated with any major news on the release for future episodes of the English dub!

