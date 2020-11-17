One Piece Goes Viral Over an Unexpected Textbook Cameo

✖

One Piece may not be coined as an educational series, but the anime has taught fans many lessons during its tenure. The series has been around for well over twenty years, and it continues to surprise fans to this day. While much of its journey lays firmly with fiction, One Piece has educated fans on a few important life lessons, and one of them is going viral after being honored in a textbook.

The post comes from Twitter after the user 123NMYa shared a page from their science textbook. The French book is meant for sixth years, and it seems One Piece suited one of its important lessons on vitamins and physiology. After all, the anime was used to illustrate the dangers of scurvy, and fans online are hollering about the hilarious moment.

manuel de 6e en sciences et technologies 😭

As you can see above, the reference in question shows Luffy and Usopp kneeling over a man who looks sickly pale. The stranger is wrapped in bandages, and after our heroes pried his mouth open, Luffy begins to squeeze fruit juice into his mouth as a means to counteract scurvy.

Of course, fans will remember this moment from an early arc. One Piece episode 20 explored the dangers of scurvy when Zoro came across some old friends of his. One of the men was deathly ill with scurvy after not getting enough vitamin c, and Nami was the only person to realize what was going on. The Straw Hats used their fruit supplies to help the man out, and their intervention has earned them a place in an actual science textbook.

One Piece might have been over-the-top with its take on scurvy, but the disease is no laughing matter. The disease is caused by a severe and prolonged lack of vitamin c. Pirates often contracted the disease since fresh fruits and vegetables did not last for long on voyages. Scurvy is still present today in communities with inadequate food supplies, so it is far from eradicated. And unfortunately, it takes more than some lime juice to cure the disease after it has taken root.

