One Piece Teases Massive Anime Panel at Jump Festa

One Piece is a show that needs no introduction. The series is one of the biggest to ever come from Japan, and its heroes are known the world over. From its anime to its manga, One Piece is difficult to overlook, and fans would not have it any other way. Of course, that means One Piece has become an important part of Jump Festa, and the event has big plans for the anime this year.

Recently, new reports surfaced about the annual event which is being held virtually this year. Jump Festa is lining up its schedule ahead of its December roll out. Shueisha has a lot of series to tout at the event this year, and it seems One Piece will enjoy a huge panel on the main stage. And this time, it will bring the entire voice cast together.

For this year’s Jump Festa, all of the voice actors for the Straw Hats will be present, including Jinbei! The stage time for One Piece is not specified but mostly likely it will be held on the festival's second day which is December 20th 2020. pic.twitter.com/fS2flN3C82 — ⚡️ Soulstorm ⚡️ (@SoulstormOP) November 16, 2020

According to the new details, the entire voice cast for the Straw Hats will take part in the event. This includes the actor for Jinbe, so anyone who has an issue with the former captain better deal with their beef ASAP. After all, Jinbe is a bonafide member of the Straw Hat crew now, and the helmsman has no plans to leave the gang anytime soon.

At this point, there is no word what might be announced for One Piece at Jump Festa, but this cast get-together is a treat in itself. It is not everyday the cast gathers together in its entirety, so fans will want to tune into the event. After all, the virtual nature of Jump Festa has made it easier than ever to access, so stay tuned for more details on how to watch this year's convention!

What would you like to see be announced at this panel? Where should One Piece go in 2021? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.