My Hero Academia Assistant Drops New Megan the Stallion Tribute

My Hero Academia loves a good reference, and the manga doesn't reserve its pop culture nods to comics as you'd assume. The franchise is liable to reference most anything and that includes top-billing artists. Megan Thee Stallion learned that herself when the rapper began inspiring one of the manga's assistants. And now, a new portrait of Mirko has gone live channeling the rapper.

The gift was shared over on Twitter by Yoshinori, the main assistant working on My Hero Academia. Earlier this week, reports went live collecting their artwork of Mirko as fans discovered the pieces were all inspired by Megan Thee Stallion. Yoshinori gave a quiet comment on the news story by posting a new sketch, and it shows Mirko donning an iconic Stallion outfit.

As you can see above, the artwork showcases Mirko in a catsuit of sorts. The striped bodysuit has long sleeves and a high collar with a low-rise belt at the hip. The suit also comes with a long cat at the back, and Mirko pairs the bold look with an updo. It looks like the heroine is loving the outfit, and Megan Thee Stallion made this outfit famous awhile back.

After all, the rapper paid homage to the Cheshire Cat with the purple-and-pink outfit. It seems like Yoshinori has a stash of Stallion photoshoots that they use for inspiration. Mirko is definitely the true hot girl of My Hero Academia, so it is only a matter of time before Megan Thee Stallion makes an in-universe cameo in the superhero series.

