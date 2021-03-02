My Hero Academia: Megan Thee Stallion Has Plans to Cosplay Mirko

✖

Megan Thee Stallion is climbing the music industry as one of its top rappers, and she has no plans to stop her hustle. From music to fashion, the Houston hot girl has become a symbol of female empowerment for many, and her love of anime has endeared Megan Thee Stallion to My Hero Academia fans worldwide. And as it turns out, she has big plans for her next cosplay.

Recently, one fan hit up Megan Thee Stallion on Twitter to ask about her next cosplay project, and it seems My Hero Academia is on deck. When asked about doing a cosplay of Mirko, the rapper simply said, "Next on my to do list!"

Clearly, this update is the stuff of magic for fans of My Hero Academia and Megan Thee Stallion. It was been well over a year since the rapper stunned netizens with her first anime tribute. The rapper did a magazine cover shoot dressed as a gender-bent Shoto Todoroki, and her look went viral. In the ensuing months, Megan Thee Stallion has become even more open about her love of anime, and it turns out Mirko is in her sights.

Of course, fans were hoping Mirko was on her radar, and it isn't hard to see why. Mirko is one of the most confident heroines in My Hero Academia, and she is fully capable of taking down almost any villain. Fans have long wanted Megan Thee Stallion to tackle the heroine's look, and those pleas elevated when one of the assistants on the manga got involved.

If you did not know, an assistant on My Hero Academia known as Yoshinori as become a champion of Megan Thee Stallion. The artist has drawn numerous sketches of Mirko modeled after the rapper whether the inspiration music videos to cover shoots and more. Now, Megan Thee Stallion is planning a tribute in return, and fans are excited to check it out!

What do you make of this My Hero Academia promise? Are there other pros you'd like Megan Thee Stallion to tackle?