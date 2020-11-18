Megan Thee Stallion Is Watching a Lot Anime These Days

When it comes to anime, the fandom is growing then ever before. Increased visibility and accessibility have made the medium a go-to for fans around the world. With tons of shows available on streaming, it has never been easier to watch anime, and Megan Thee Stallion wants everyone to know that. After all, the rapper is watching tons of shows these days, and she's listing them for fans to check out.

Recently, Megan Thee Stallion did an interview with GQ where she went undercover on social media to answer questions about herself. From Twitter to Youtube and Instagram, the artist hit up questions on every front, and one fan made sure to ask the star about their taste in anime.

"I love My Hero Academia. I love Attack on Titan. I love Bleach. Of course, I love Naruto," she starts. "I'm watching Black Butler right now. I'm watching Black Clover too." Continuing, Megan Thee Stallion went on to shoutout an anime from several years back. The rapper said she really enjoys Soul Eater and called it "fire."

"I just watch a lot of anime," she finishes.

Clearly, the rapper has good taste, but that is nothing new to fans. In the past, Megan Thee Stallion has been frank about her favorite anime, and she has helped raise the visibility of her go-to shows. In fact, she even partnered with Crunchyroll to release some limited-edition anime merchandise that sold out ASAP. Now, it seems the artist is still keeping up with shows despite her busy schedule, so it won't be long before she finds a new show to binge. And if we were to recommend anything, well - it is time everyone gave Jujutsu Kaisen a try!

Which series would you recommend to Megan Thee Stallion? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.