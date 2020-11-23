One Piece: Viral Video Remakes Epic Luffy Fight with Spongebob Twist

When it comes to One Piece, fans have a solid list in mind when it comes to their favorite fights. Luffy has had quite a few fights in his time, but not all of his skirmish rank the same. You can imagine that his bigger battles have more fans backing them, and one such fan decided to take Luffy's epic battle with Doflamingo to the next level.

Or rather, take it under the sea. After all, one animator decided to take the One Piece battle and combine it with SpongeBob SquarePants. This means everyone's favorite cartoon sponge was able to live the life of a Straw Hat, and the video proves the hero thrives under pressure.

You can check out the video here which 动画成君 posted to Bilibili, a popular social media site amongst Chinese and Taiwanese netizens. It was there they brought SpongeBob to life in One Piece, and the Krusty Krabs employee was scouted to play Luffy.

The hilarious scene is a near one-to-one recreation of the battle that actually took place in One Piece. Squidward stands in for Doflamingo, and he looks absolutely hilarious in a pink feathered coat. As for SpongeBob, he takes his place as captain seriously, and he embraces Luffy's Gear transformations. And while the video's premise is absolutely absurd, the animation is not. There is no doubt the animator spent time on this piece, and you can check out their full Bilibili profile here.

Obviously, this kind of crossover happens once in a lifetime, but this isn't the first time SpongeBob has dipped his toes into the world of anime. A very famous webseries has posted anime-influenced openings for the Nickelodeon cartoon, and its first full episode trending globally with anime lovers earlier this year.

What do you make of this wild crossover? Does Spongebob do Luffy justice, or should they have made Patrick play the captain? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.