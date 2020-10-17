Spongebob Squarepants Anime Releases English Dub Episode

Spongebob Squarepants is easily one of the biggest original cartoons released in Nickelodeon, and one fan created an anime interpretation of the series that has been bouncing around the internet since it's original arrival, and now, fans can enjoy the adventures of this new take on Bikini Bottom with an English Dub! Created by the animator Narmak, the first episode is able to perfectly blend the world of the Krusty Krab with the world of anime, taking the fry cook sponge and imagining him as Shonen hero that is working toward saving the Krusty Krab secret formula.

Spongebob first arrived onto the kids' channel of Nickelodeon in 1999 and is still producing new episodes of the adventures of the denizens of Bikini Bottom over twenty years later. With two movies under the fry cook's belt, and a third on the way in the form of Spongebob Squarepants: Sponge on the Run, it's clear that Nickelodeon will continue to venture into the world of the Krusty Krab for years to come. Much like Fox's The Simpsons, the series could continue for a decade more, if not beyond, based on the popularity of the franchise since its arrival onto Nickelodeon!

(Photo: Narmak)

This anime version of Spongebob Squarepants, created by fan animator Narmak, had to overcome some hurdles when the first episode of this unique creation was released onto Youtube. With the video platform de-listing the first episode, most likely due to copyright issues, a social media campaign was created in an attempt to bring back the episode to Youtube and luckily, buzz was able to do just that. The original episode of the series is dubbed with Japanese speaking voice actors, so adding this additional take with an English Dub definitely puts this interpretation of the Krusty Krab up there with other anime series!

In the episode, the animator is able to play on the numerous tropes of Shonen anime series while also hilariously incorporating the biggest names of the Spongebob Squarepants franchise. We don't know when or if another episode of this unique anime will land, but we're certainly looking forward to once again visitng the anime version of the sponge who lives in a pineapple under the sea!

What do you think of this English Dub for the first episode of Spongebob Squarepants' anime?