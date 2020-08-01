Viral SpongeBob SquarePants Anime Trends Online After Youtube Strike

By Evan Valentine

It seems that fans of Bikini Bottom have had to struggle with the loss of the first full episode of the Spongebob Squarpants anime, created by fan animator Narmak, but the same fans are rallying with the hashtag of #SaveSpongebobAnime to bring back this insane interpretation of the works of the Krusty Krab and their friends after receiving a Youtube Strike. While there have been a number of hilarious trailers that have given us an idea of what the anime version of this long running Nickelodeon series would look like, it was only in this episode that we gained a hilarious understanding through this unofficial adaptation!

What do you think of the first episode of Spongebob Squarepants' anime being struck down by Youtube? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Bikini Bottom!

