Viral SpongeBob SquarePants Anime Trends Online After Youtube Strike

It seems that fans of Bikini Bottom have had to struggle with the loss of the first full episode of the Spongebob Squarpants anime, created by fan animator Narmak, but the same fans are rallying with the hashtag of #SaveSpongebobAnime to bring back this insane interpretation of the works of the Krusty Krab and their friends after receiving a Youtube Strike. While there have been a number of hilarious trailers that have given us an idea of what the anime version of this long running Nickelodeon series would look like, it was only in this episode that we gained a hilarious understanding through this unofficial adaptation!

Wow! #SaveSpongeBobAnime is currently trending; you guys are spectacular! I am currently doing everything in my power and reaching out to get the video back. We have to keep this fresh, and hopefully we can get the video back. I'm not giving up. We can do this! pic.twitter.com/2DdY2cNdIA — NARMAK (@NARMAK13) August 1, 2020

