Viral SpongeBob SquarePants Anime Trends Online After Youtube Strike
It seems that fans of Bikini Bottom have had to struggle with the loss of the first full episode of the Spongebob Squarpants anime, created by fan animator Narmak, but the same fans are rallying with the hashtag of #SaveSpongebobAnime to bring back this insane interpretation of the works of the Krusty Krab and their friends after receiving a Youtube Strike. While there have been a number of hilarious trailers that have given us an idea of what the anime version of this long running Nickelodeon series would look like, it was only in this episode that we gained a hilarious understanding through this unofficial adaptation!
Wow! #SaveSpongeBobAnime is currently trending; you guys are spectacular! I am currently doing everything in my power and reaching out to get the video back. We have to keep this fresh, and hopefully we can get the video back. I'm not giving up. We can do this! pic.twitter.com/2DdY2cNdIA— NARMAK (@NARMAK13) August 1, 2020
What do you think of the first episode of Spongebob Squarepants' anime being struck down by Youtube? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Bikini Bottom!
For The Future
#SaveSpongeBobAnime This beautiful 13 minutes of animation must live on for generations to come. pic.twitter.com/1lLZ9Yduck— 🏳️🌈 Xrayvilla 🏳️🌈 (@Xrayvilla_) August 1, 2020
I Will Not Be Idle
#SaveSpongeBobAnime I won't sit idly by as something that I genuinely appreciated with all of my heart is unwillfully removed from the man who gave it life in the first place. pic.twitter.com/MVWbJgtuM9— T￦itter For Android (@TWlTTER4ANDROID) August 1, 2020
This Oppression Will Not Stand
#SaveSpongebobAnime We will not stand for this oppression! We will not allow youtube to win! Let it be known that we will save the SpongeBob anime! pic.twitter.com/CssF3m1C1T— MisAnthro Pony (@MisAnthroPony) August 1, 2020
Why Only Spongebob?
#SaveSpongeBobAnime If Frozen animation parodies & Smash Bros animation parodies are allowed (Among other things that are usually "marked for kids") then, why not the SB animation parody? HELL, Mike Inel did porno parodies of Zootopia (It's censored on YT but, still...) Ffs... pic.twitter.com/M0P1YP3YPK— 🔞*＊✿❀𝕊𝕙𝕠𝕦𝕟𝕖𝕟𝔽𝕒𝕟𝕘𝕣𝕝𝕋𝕣𝕒𝕤𝕙❀✿＊*🔞 (@AnimooGrl1999) August 1, 2020
Hope And Pray
#SaveSpongeBobAnime @NARMAK13 worked 6 long months on this project, and it’s a shame YouTube took it down. Let’s hope, and pray it gets put up again. Keep the hashtag trending pic.twitter.com/0cUGBQlZ6S— Kid Otaku (Rereading CSM) (@TheRealKidOtaku) August 1, 2020
Let's Do This
#SaveSpongeBobAnime lets do it pic.twitter.com/sAkEnfEvev— Cree // GaryOnASkateboard (@CreeLikesCats) August 1, 2020
Is It Riot Time?
#SaveSpongeBobAnime— shawnie🍨🍉ᴮᴸᴹ|ᴬᶜᴬᴮ (@shawniie_bug) August 1, 2020
IF THIS ANIMATION ISN'T PUT BACK UP I WILL RIOT
YOUTUBE PUT IT BACK UP N O W@YouTube pic.twitter.com/4qNd0mfOa1
Unforgivable
The spongebob anime has been disrespected by YouTube. Unforgivable #SaveSpongeBobAnime pic.twitter.com/WHCoUrUrLM— Cameron Blake (@allnamestaken36) August 1, 2020
It's A Shame
#SaveSpongeBobAnime— MikeGamer023 (@MGamer023) August 1, 2020
This beautiful 13 minute masterpiece was worth 6 months of hard work by Narmak and it's a shame it was taken down. Let's pray it gets back up and spread the word if you can pic.twitter.com/4j0Fl29ML0
It Is Needed
#SaveSpongeBobAnime We need this. pic.twitter.com/SForTn6iPr— BAUMTASTIC (@BaumtasticH) August 1, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.