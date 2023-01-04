An Anime Ranked as the Most-Watched TV Show in 2022, Says New Report

The new year has begun, and that means 2022 is up for review in every sense. From social changes to entertainment trends, the world is looking back on last year and piecing together its biggest victors. Of course, that means reports are coming out left and right about television, and TV Time just took everyone by surprise with its data on 2022's most-watched shows.

After all, it was an anime that came in first. Stranger Things and House of the Dragon can move over. The real winner of 2022 was none other than One Piece.

We know you're still waiting for that hot Rewind to drop, and we appreciate your patience & enthusiasm. (Did I mention we have MILLIONS of users to prep data for?!) IN THE MEANTIME, let's look at some global TV Time stats starting with the most watched shows of 2022 📺 pic.twitter.com/z6hfakZMrZ — TV Time (@TVTime) January 3, 2023

Yes, that is right. According to TV Time, One Piece was the most-watched show of 2022 amongst its users. Given that the site earns 45 million visits a month, you can see plenty of people use the service to track what they are watching. And though live-action television put up a fight, it was One Piece that took home the award.

Of course, Eiichiro Oda's anime had plenty of competition. You can read up on the full list of TV Time winners below:

One Piece

Stranger Things

Grey's Anatomy

The Office

House of the Dragon

The Walking Dead



With more than 10 billion episodes logged on TV Time, you can see why fans use the service to track their binging habits. One Piece came in first place in 2022, but the game could be anyone's in 2023. The anime will continue this year as always, but other big hits are on the horizon. For instance, anime is set to welcome a new Demon Slayer season this year, and live-action TV has its own series to watch. Hits like The Last of Us are highly anticipated, so One Piece better brace itself. It is going to have competition for this year's award!

What do you think about this 2022 roundup? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.