Top 10 Most Anticipated Anime of Winter 2023

With the start of 2023 comes the start of a whole new year of anime. 2022 offered up some of the strongest new anime originals, adaptations, sequels, and movies we have seen in years, and thus there is already a lot for this year to stack up to in comparison. Leading the charge for the year is the first salvo of new anime releases as part of the Winter 2023 anime schedule, and like last year, it is stacked to the brim with some of the most anticipated new anime of the year overall. So we're looking at a very promising start for the year. The Winter 2023 is offering a ton of interesting new releases, and most importantly, is offering a wide variety in what we can expect to see. There are some big anime franchises coming back for new seasons, there are light novels and manga getting their proper anime due for the first time, there are some curious looking original projects, and even one big reboot of a massive classic action series anchoring the entire season overall.

Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 Release Date: January 4th (Crunchyroll) It's been four long years since the third season of the anime for Kafka Asagiri and Sango Harukawa's original manga series wrapped up its run, and thus there's a quite a bit of anticipation over what could be coming our way with the events of the fourth season. Season 3 kicked off with a look at how Osamu Dazai and Chuya Nakahara worked for the Port Mafia before getting back to the main story, and Season 4 looks to keep this story going even further following the fallout of the fight against Rats in the House of the Dead. Season 4 is teasing that the Armed Detective Agency will be dealing with yet another mysterious group, the Decay of the Angel, so now things are getting explosive with this comeback!

Spy Classroom Release Date: January 5th (HIDIVE) Not only will there be plenty of sequels to check out this Winter, but there are some prominent anime adaptations getting their first shot! Takemachi and Tomari's original light novel series has been one of the franchise's picking up speed leading into its anime premiere as it features a pretty interesting concept where the wars of the future are fought mainly through espionage. As a result, a class full of the worst spy students has been formed to somehow be trained to take on the toughest missions even the best spies have trouble with. It's the kind of series that could really take off this season, especially if you've been looking to scratch that Assassination Classroom itch.

Trigun Stampede Release Date: January 7th (Crunchyroll) As it turns out, many of the most anticipated Winter 2023 anime releases will actually be kicking off their run on the very same day! This one is likely leading the pack for many fans as it will be the full on 3D CG animated reboot of Yasuhiro Nightow's classic action manga, Trigun. The franchise might have had its first anime adaptation two decades ago at this point, but this new take will bring the franchise into a whole new kind of era. Younger looks for each of the characters, a new spin on the classic story from the original, and some of the best 3D animation production from the team behind Beastars, and this is setting up to be the biggest new anime of the Winter.

Nier: Automata Ver1.1a Release Date: January 7th (Crunchyroll) Likely being the second most anticipated for many is the anime debut for Square Enix's massively popular NieR: Automata video game. This game was such a massive hit with fans that it basically revitalized the long running Drakengard (and its spin-offs) franchise for a whole new world of fans. Now it's gearing up to do the same with its new anime, Nier: Automata Ver1.1a, which is promising an original story not seen in the events of the game. This means both experienced and non-experienced fans will be able to jump into the new anime without too many problems. Not only that, it just looks good already even just seeing the few bits that have translated from the game's opening hours.

The Misfit of Demon King Academy Season 2 Release Date: January 7th (Crunchyroll) Hitting on the same day is a very anticipated sequel to The Misfit of Demon King Academy. The first season of the series was one of the few new releases that managed to make it out during the complicated issues of the Summer 2020 anime schedule, and after a couple of years of waiting, the series is finally coming back for a new season of episodes. The first season took the standard super strong protagonist trope and took it to a whole new level with Anos Voldigoad, and with some shake ups behind the scenes, the second season is looking to take this even further. If you're itching for an OP hero taking out everyone without any trouble, this will be your best bet.

Saving 80,000 Gold in Another World for My Retirement Release Date: January 7th (Crunchyroll) Rounding out a day full of some very strong premieres is a brand new adaptation tweaking the Isekai format in a fun new way. Rather than following a young hero who gets pulled into another world after their sudden death, Saving 80,000 Gold in Another World for My Retirement sees its protagonist given the ability to warp in between their world and a new fantasy world. This ends up working out for its hero, Mitsuha, as she's dealing with a bunch of money troubles at the time (due to the loss of the rest of her family, and others wanting the insurance). She then decides to work as much as she can to save up gold for her retirement. Every season has its own Isekai shows, but this looks to be the most unique of the bunch.

Vinland Saga Season 2 Release Date: January 9th (Crunchyroll, Netflix) Rounding out the list of big sequel releases to look out for this Winter is probably the biggest cult hit on the list overall. While Vinland Saga's first season wasn't exactly a major hit when it first premiered with Amazon Prime a few years ago, in the years since more fans have been able to check it out as it had expanded to other streaming services like Netflix. That means that the second season is going to kick off with even more eyes on it than ever before as it's going to hit multiple streaming services as well with each new episode that releases overseas. Focusing on a brand new journey as Thorfinn tries to find new meaning in his life after Askeladd's death, Season 2 has a lot of story to tell and fans will want to tune in.

Ayakashi Triangle Release Date: January 9th (Crunchyroll) Kentaro Yabuki's a notable artist for some very spicy reasons, but Ayakashi Triangle has taken things to a whole new level of infamy. Not only did the manga lose the English simulpub release (following a few chapters being skipped over completely) due to some of the content, but it got to a point where it was moved from Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine entirely. It's Yabuki's first written and illustrated work since the legendary Black Cat series, and has definitely been introducing fans to a new kind of Ranma 1/2 story with a bit of action throughout. This means it's going to be the most notable anime of this season overall...potentially for the wrong reasons. Either way, it's going to be curious to see how this one shakes out.

Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible Release Date: January 10th (HIDIVE) There's going to be plenty of major action filled releases to check out this Winter, but if you're looking something that scratches a more calm itch then Nene Yukimori's Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible is what you're going to want to see. A very chill, small stakes romantic comedy series in the same vein as many of the other franchises where a more outspoken girl gets the main boy to come out of his shell, this series is one of those that just kind of sneaks up on you. If it's anything like the manga, you'll start at one episode and suddenly found you've watched the whole thing. It's just that sweet.