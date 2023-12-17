One Piece Anime Reveals Vegapunk's Voice Actors

One Piece has been around for ages now, and its anime is about to enter an important era. After years on the air, One Piece is getting ready to kickstart its final act. The manga is still ongoing, of course, but Toei Animation is charging ahead with the anime's Egghead Island arc. Now, we know the new stars joining the anime ahead of the premiere, and they will bring every side of Vegapunk to life.

After all, the One Piece manga made it clear the infamous doctor is not what we were led to believe. Dr. Vegapunk most definitely exists, but he has a number of clones on hand. He uses the six clones to spread out his enormous brain, and we have learned which actors will be bringing the Vegapunks to life. So if you are curious, read on below!

Vegapunk: Tadano Yohei



Shaka: Sakaguchi Shuhei



Lilith: Hirano Aya



Edison: Shiraishi Ryoko



Phytagoras: Kawashima Tokuyoshi



Atlas: Hondo Kaede



York: Tamura Mutsumi



So, there you have it! Toei Animation has found its new stars, and the Egghead Island arc is going to be wild given this much talent. The One Piece anime did not skimp on its casting, and many fans will recognize these new voices once they arrive on the air.

After all, Shaka is being voiced by Sakaguchi Shuhei who's starred in everything from Fairy Tail to Naruto Shippuden. Hirano Aya, the voice of Lilith, is known best for voicing Haruhi Suzumiya as well as Lucy in Fairy Tail. Edison's Shiraishi Ryoko lead Hyatt the Combat Butler as its lead while Hondo Kaeda (Atlas) is newer to the industry. As for Pytagoras, Kawashima Tokuyoshi has been acting since 1996, and he's joined by York's Tamara Mutsumi.

Oh? And as for Vegapunk's original self? He is voiced by Tadano Yohei, the Japanese voice of Rick Sanchez. It's pretty much perfect.

If you are not caught up with One Piece ahead of this new arc, no worries! You can brush up on One Piece with ease. The hit series is streaming on Hulu and Crunchyroll. So for more info on One Piece, you can read its official synopsis below:

"As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer "Red-Haired" Shanks. But Luffy's life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber...at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure...one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary "One Piece," said to be the greatest treasure in the world..."

