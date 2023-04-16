One Piece Villains Rise Up in New Wano Climax Poster

One Piece has been working on its adaptation of the Wano Country saga for ages, and soon, the whole story will come to an end. Earlier this year, the One Piece anime hyped fans for what's to come when a poster went live of its Wano heroes. Now, the villains are rising up in their own key visual, and it brings our worst fears together.

As you can see below, the epic poster puts Kaido in the front, and he is hard to miss given his hybrid dragon form. With scales crawling across his body, Kaido is the definition of intimidating, and his reputation is made all the worse thanks to Big Mom. After all, the Yonko can be seen next to Kaido, and she is lit aflame from head to toe.

Of course, there are others here in this poster if you look carefully. We can see King and Queen in their transformed states in the background. The two have made their power clear, and One Piece has proven they're Kaido's go-to men for a reason. But of course, their strength is not about to throw off the rebellion so long as Luffy is around.

This poster shows just how impressive the villains of Wano are, and the One Piece anime is still working through their stories. We have seen Luffy square up against Kaido a few times now with little success. The pair are now coming together for another round while Big Mom makes her stand against Luffy's friends. All the while, we have Momonosuke and Yamato doing their own thing in hopes of saving Wano itself from Kaido's selfish goal. So if you are not caught up with the One Piece anime, you better start binging ASAP.

Right now, you can watch One Piece on Hulu and Crunchyroll with up-to-date episodes. As for the manga, creator Eiichiro Oda kicked off the manga's final act this year, and there is plenty more for Luffy to discover. You can read new chapters weekly in English courtesy of Viz Media's Shonen Jump app. Manga Plus is also rolling out new manga chapters weekly, and for collectors, new volumes of the One Piece manga hit shelves regularly.

What do you make of this latest One Piece poster? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.