One Piece Launches Wild Collab With McDonald's

One Piece continues to follow the Straw Hat Pirates as they attempt to make their dreams come true and find the mysterious treasure known as "The One Piece". In Japan, the shonen series has grown to levels of popularity that few other anime franchises are able to achieve. Thanks to its notoriety, Luffy and his friends have managed to achieve some wild partnerships in the past, including the likes of Cup O' Noodles. Now, the company responsible for the Golden Arches has started a new One Piece campaign in Japan.

Presently, the mystery surrounding what exactly the One Piece is remains just that, as Luffy and his fellow Straw Hats have yet to discover the biggest treasure that Gol D. Roger had discovered. With the One Piece manga telling the tale of its final saga currently, it might just be a matter of time before we finally receive an answer to what the world of the Grand Line has been searching for these past decades. Hilariously enough, the collaboration between the fast food establishment and the anime world created by mangaka Eiichiro Oda has "ushered in chicken burgers", which might throw some anime fans for a loop.

Luffy x Ronald McDonald

McDonald's shared a number of tweets that hyped up the new collaboration with the Grand Line, which even sees the voice actors of the anime lending their voice talents to the partnership. In Japan, One Piece is a major deal and has even become popular enough to receive its own gym that allows fans to work out in a Straw Hat style. As anime continues to grow in popularity worldwide, perhaps these anime unions will one day find their way to North America.

The full details about what will result from this partnership remain as mysterious as the One Piece itself, though we're sure that more will be revealed in the coming days. Even though we're in the "final arc" of the manga, it will most likely be years before we actually see Luffy and his friends' journey come to a close and even longer for the anime adaptation to catch up. Keeping this in mind, it should be interesting to see how many more collaborations will feature the Straw Hats in their final run and beyond.

What do you hope to see in this fast food/anime union? Do you think we might see this One Piece collab hit North America? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.