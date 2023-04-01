Jamie Lee Curtis Starts Campaign to Join Netflix's One Piece

Ever since Netflix announced that it would be creating a live-action One Piece television series, fans have taken the opportunity to cast some of their favorite anime characters from the Grand Line. While Luffy and the Straw Hats have already been cast, along with several of their allies and enemies from the early parts of the series, there is one actress that fans have been crossing their fingers to make an appearance. Jamie Lee Curtis of Halloween and Everything, Everywhere, All At Once fame has now started a campaign to join the upcoming Netflix adaptation.

Jamie Lee Curtis hasn't been confirmed to be a part of the upcoming One Piece live-action series, but she already has her character in mind. The legendary Hollywood actress is hoping to take on the role of Kureha, the adoptive mother of Tony Tony Chopper, the Straw Hat Pirates' adorable doctor. With Kureha making her first appearance in chapter 134 of the One Piece manga, the Netflix series might be able to give Curtis a role should the live-action take on the Straw Hat Pirates be confirmed for a second season. With the first season set to explore the earliest arcs of the series that unite Luffy and his crew, the Academy Award Winner might have to wait a little bit before joining the Going Merry.

One Piece: Jamie Lee Curtis Campaign

As fans who watched this year's Academy Awards know, Curtis was able to take home an Oscar thanks to her supporting role in the movie, Everything, Everywhere, All At Once. Jamie Lee's campaign to join the cast of the Straw Hat Pirates was shared via her Official Twitter Account, as fans cross their fingers that the celebrity One Piece fan eventually gets her wish. While the live-action series has been confirmed to arrive this year, Netflix has yet to reveal a release date.

In an interview earlier this year, the actress that will be playing the role of Nami in Netflix's One Piece was also hoping that Jamie Lee Curtis would join the series in the future. Actress Emily Rudd went so far as to beg that the prolific actress would join the world of the Grand Line. While nothing has been set in stone as of yet, it's clear that there has been some serious groundswell when it comes to Curtis becoming a live-action anime character.