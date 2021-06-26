One Piece Artist Draws Every Character In The Grand Line

✖

The world of the Grand Line has grown to insane numbers over the decades thanks to the creative mind and artistic talent of mangaka Eiichiro Oda, with a One Piece fan artist taking on the insane task of drawing every swashbuckler introduced in the series. With the current Wano Arc already marked as one of the biggest storylines of the Shonen franchise to date, it's clear that not every character might make it out of this battle alive, as the members of the Straw Hats battle against the forces of Kaido and his nefarious Beast Pirates.

The countless colorful characters of One Piece have managed to carve their way into the hearts and minds of fans thanks to their insane designs that are unlike anything else seen in the medium. Though Oda himself has stated that he is planning to bring One Piece to an end within the next five years, that's still plenty of time to introduce readers and anime viewers to scores of new characters that have yet to make appearances in the world of the Grand Line. As the War For Wano rages in both the anime and the manga, more characters are battling in the battle royale than we have ever seen.

Reddit Artist Bluesonified shared this amazing art compilation that shows off the heroes and villains of One Piece which have been introduced over the years, proving just how creative Eiichiro Oda has been in establishing the world of the Grand Line in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump:

One Piece's manga has reached an insane milestone recently, having passed one thousand chapters as a part of its Wano Arc. While the anime still has some catching up to do, it's clear that the Shonen series will be remembered as one of the most creative, expansive series within the medium. With Netflix currently working on a live-action adaptation of the story of Luffy and his Straw Hat Pirates, it's clear that Oda's classic story will be remembered outside of the world of anime and stretch to brand new audiences for years to come.

