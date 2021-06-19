One Piece Cliffhanger Teases Tama's Big Declaration

✖

One Piece is teasing a big declaration from O-Tama with the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series! As the battles across Onigashima continue to break out with the newest chapters of the series, we have begun to see just how important information is to the battle at hand. Because this chaos has involved pretty much everyone on the island, those in the battle are quite unaware as to how the larger war is going for either side. We have seen Kaido try to use this advantage by declaring his victory, but Momonosuke countered it with a declaration of his own.

With the newest chapter of the series, however, it seems yet another major declaration will be broadcast throughout the island from a surprising source. Just as how Momonosuke had commanded the broadcast system of the Marys to his advantage to tell the others Luffy was going to come back for a victory, it seems the series is now gearing up O-Tama for a similar kind of declaration as she finds herself speaking to all of Onigashima towards the end of the chapter.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 1016 of the series picks back up from the fight between Ulti and Nami over O-Tama as the young girl had drawn the ire of the Tobi Roppo member. Usopp had tried to run away with O-Tama, but Ulti soon caught up to them and quickly took Usopp down. Nami then took it one step further by actually dealing the final blow to Ulti with the help of a powerful new attack from Zeus (who had hid a piece of his soul in her Clima-Tact), and this sent Bao Huang of the Marys into a frenzy.

Huang actually announces that two of the Tobi Roppo members had been defeated, and Usopp uses her confusion to capture her. Figuring out that she works like a loudspeaker, he tells O-Tama to say something. O-Tama's unaware of what to say, and only introduces herself at first but this is enough to excite all of the Beasts Pirates who have since been put under the control of her Devil Fruit power. While we don't get to see what she's planning to say just yet, it's likely going to be a huge way to turn the tides of the fight.

O-Tama's played a surprisingly crucial role in a number of ways in this battle at Onigashima thus far, so this declaration will likely cement what series creator Eiichiro Oda truly has planned for her and her ability. But what do you think O-Tama's going to say to Onigashima here?