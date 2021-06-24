One Piece Gets a Stunning Cowboy Bebop Opening: Watch

✖

Many anime fans were astonished when it was revealed that Netflix's upcoming live-action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop would be bringing on the anime's composer Yoko Kanno to score this retelling of Spike Spiegel and his fellow bounty hunters careening across the universe in search of funds, with one fan bringing the music of the classic series to the world of One Piece. While the story of Luffy and his Straw Hat Pirates is certainly no slouch when it comes to its musical accompaniment, you'd be hard-pressed to find anime fans that don't recognize the amazing soundtrack of Cowboy Bebop.

One Piece is currently playing out the devastating battle of the Wano Arc, which sees the Straw Hat Pirates battling against the Beast Pirates to help to free the borders of the isolated nation. While Luffy and his crew have gone through some rigorous training prior to entering the feudalistic country, it seems as if the altruistic swashbucklers will need even more power if they are hoping to dethrone Kaido from his current role of leading the nation with an iron fist. With Toei Animation giving One Piece fans some of the best animations of the series to date, the musical accompaniment has also been some of the best of the series to date.

Reddit User Matthiz shared this amazing video that takes the cast of One Piece and transplants them into the opening for Cowboy Bebop known as "Tank" which was created by composer Yoko Kanno and remains thought of as one of the greatest anime tracks to this day:

The live-action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop is set to star the likes of John Cho, Mustafa Shakir, and Daniella Pineda as Spike, Jet, and Faye respectively, with many wondering if the television series will manage to live up to the high standards established by the anime series. With Netflix also working on a live-action series that will translate the world of the Grand Line in the future of the streaming service, it's clear that the platform is all-in when it comes to adapting some of the biggest anime franchises in a brand new way.

What do you think of this amazing One Piece and Cowboy Bebop crossover? Do you think the live-action adaptations of both series will live up to their respective anime series?