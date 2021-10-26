One Piece x Attack On Titan Art Imagines the Straw Hats as Titans

The Straw Hat Pirates currently have their hands full as the anime adaptation of One Piece rockets toward its one-thousandth episode, with Luffy and his crew taking on the giant threat of Kaido and his Beast Pirates, but one fan artist has given the protagonists of the Grand Line a major power-up by imaging them as Titans from the dark story of Attack On Titan. With the final season of Attack On Titan set to arrive in January of next year, expect some major revelations and casualties to cap off the war between the Marleyians and the Eldians.

While Attack On Titan is set to end next year, with the manga bringing its story to a close earlier this year, the finale of One Piece is another matter, as Eiichiro Oda has hinted that he is planning on wrapping the story of Luffy’s attempt at becoming the king of the pirates to an end within the next five years. With the War For Wano Arc being one of the biggest battles, the Straw Hats have luckily not experienced any major casualties in their battle to free the isolated nation from the iron grip of both Kaido and the pint-sized Shogun known as Orochi.

Reddit Artist David Fueleki shared these impressive fusion pieces that sees the likes of Luffy, Nico Robin, Enel, and Sanji being granted the power of the Titans, which would surely give them a major upgrade that they could desperately use in their current fight against Kaido and his forces in the War for Wano:

While most of the Straw Hats don’t have the ability to transform themselves into actual behemoths, Nico Robin proved that she can unleash a power that is most certainly able to rival that of the Titans in her Demonio Fleur. Using it to take down Black Maria during their head-to-head battle in the headquarters of the Beast Pirates, it seems as though Robin might have the battle won, but will now have to worry about the government’s Cipher Pol gunning for her.

Which Straw Hat Pirate would work best as a Titan? Which members of Luffy's crew do you think will survive the War For Wano and the fight against Kaido?