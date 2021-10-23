One Piece Episode 1,000 Debuts First Trailer

One Piece has debuted its first trailer for its landmark 1,000th episode of the anime! Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece has gone through some major milestone celebrations recently by not only celebrating crossing 1000 chapters of the original manga, but anniversaries for the anime as well. Now the franchise is getting ready for yet another massive celebration as the anime will be reaching 1,000 episodes next month. The series has been building towards the major conflict on Onigashima, and now it’s expected to explode even further as the anime approaches the major milestone.

Funimation will be debuting the 1,000th episode of One Piece on Saturday, November 20th (in the United States and Canada, in Germany and Russia on Wakanim; and on their respective broadcast schedules in Australia and New Zealand) and is celebrating in a pretty big way. Not only will they be holding a special livestream event where fans can watch Episode 998 and 999 together on Funimation and Toei Animation’s official YouTube account (and feature some giveaway goodies for fans), but they launched a special teaser trailer for the big premiere. Check it out below:

https://twitter.com/OnePieceAnime/status/1450869609830227973?s=20

One Piece Episode 1,000 comes at a great time for the anime, but it’s quite hard to predict exactly what will be shown in such a significant episode. As of Episode 995 (the most recently aired episode as of this writing), the Akazaya Nine have officially kicked off the raid on Onigashima with their first big attack on Kaido. It was so impressive that it gave the Emperor flashbacks of Oden himself, and this marks a huge turning point for this battle as not full-on chaos is expected to erupt.

This chaos will involve every single character now gathered on Onigashima, which means there's Luffy and the entire Straw Hat crew, Law and Kid's crews, and the entire samurai rebel force taking on both Kaido and Big Mom's forces over the next few episodes. Regardless of which battles we get to see in Episode 1,000, it's likely going to be an intense one.