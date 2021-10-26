One Piece Curiously Updates Fans on Sanji’s New Power

One Piece shared quite the curious update to fans about Sanji’s new power awakening within his changing body with the newest chapter of the manga! The War on Onigashima has reached its climax as the final fights of the war are continuing to rage, and Sanji has paired off with Queen for his final opponent. As the fight continues, there have been a series of strange teases about the nature of Sanji’s body the more Queen begins to prod the Straw Hat about his connection to the Vinsmoke Family and cyborg like past.

The previous chapter dropped one of the most curious teases about Sanji yet as not only was his body acting up, but it was revealed that this resulted in giving Sanji an invincible like body. The newest chapter of the series then takes things even further, and drops yet another curious tease about what’s happening to Sanji’s body. Unfortunately, Sanji fears that he’s also becoming more alike the rest of the Vinsmoke siblings that he’s hated for his entire thought. Now it’s just a matter of figuring out what’s going on.

Chapter 1029 of the series picks up after Sanji was thrown around and shot at by Queen, but it was confirmed he came out of it unscathed thanks to whatever strangeness is happening within his body. Queen confirms that Sanji wasn’t using Haki (either consciously or subconsciously) and think it’s tied into what he knows about the Vinsmoke Family and their enhanced bodies. More specifically, he knows these bodies could be given “an exoskeleton, abnormal regeneration, or Color of Armament Haki.”

The worst part of these enhancements, and something Sanji knows all too well, is that the Vinsmokes are also given a cold and unfeeling heart. It’s something Sanji continues to worry about as he assumes that his body is awakening to latent abilities, and that means he might become unfeeling just like his brothers. It’s his worst case scenario, and even if it gives him a powerful new body, it’s something that would make his life a living hell. But what do you think?

What do you think is going on with Sanji’s body? Is this going to be a power or ability that Sanji can actually use? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!