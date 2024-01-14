One Piece Sparks Debate With Bonney's Risque Return
One Piece has started its new anime arc, and it has sparked a big debate about Jewelry Bonney.
One Piece has an impressive year, and there is no doubt 2024 will continue its streak. From its manga to its live-action television series, One Piece was everywhere in 2023. Now, the new year is bringing the anime center stage with the Egghead Island arc, and its first few episodes have sparked debate about Jewelry Bonney's return.
If you did not know, Jewelry Bonney is back in action, and the eccentric pirate is on a warpath. This week, the One Piece anime checked on Bonney as she and Luffy were saved by Jinbe from certain death. The trio are now set to experience the wonders of Egghead Island together, but first, we had to convene with Bonney. The heroine was shown in some rather risqué shots this week, and One Piece fans are making lots of noise about it.
After all, the One Piece fandom knows a bit about Bonney that the anime has yet to unpack. We know the girl has a Devil Fruit to her name, and the Toshi Toshi no Mi is a beast. The fruit allows Bonney to manipulate the age of any person or object including herself. So while the heroine may look like a 20-year-old woman, Bonney is actually 12 years old.
Yeah, that is right. Bonney is a pre-teen, and the girl's adult design is causing lots of stir online. There are plenty of fans who find Bonney's Devil Fruit makeover inappropriate given her age while others argue the Toshi Toshi no Mi makes the girl an adult mentally as well as physically. So if you head online, you will see both camps going to war over the topic.
Of course, the One Piece anime will breakdown more info about Bonney's power as the Egghead Island arc continues. You can expect to learn more about the Toshi Toshi no Mi and its impact on Bonney soon. For now, you can simply keep up with the anime's new arc through Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Netflix. For those wanting more info on the hit anime, you can read the official synopsis of One Piece below:
"As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer "Red-Haired" Shanks. But Luffy's life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber...at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure...one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary "One Piece," said to be the greatest treasure in the world..."
What do you make of this latest One Piece debacle? Are you excited for the anime's Egghead Island arc? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!
Nel’s situation is the exact opposite of Bonney’s bro, rest https://t.co/RzlNMt5IPk— 🎰 (@RestlessGamblrr) January 14, 2024
A lot of people are angry about Bonney decision to leave the scene and it's totally understandable. Those of us who read the manga know why. I didn't like it very much but I prefer to stay out of it and appreciate other things in the episode. 🤧#ONEPIECE1090 pic.twitter.com/FSK9WrzQBd— B҉o Vázquez (@lBov_) January 14, 2024
For those who don't know, this is a gentle reminder: Bonney's true age is 12 years old. Keep this in mind before watching the episode tomorrow. 😎☕
Just to ensure the FBI won't be knocking down your front door tomorrow.#ONEPIECE#ONEPIECE1090 pic.twitter.com/oVsrjTRdHV— The Will of Marco (マルコの意志) (@TheWillOfMarco) January 13, 2024
AMofhefuckogm MOTHERFUCKRR NO NO NO NO NO NO SHE IS 12 BONNEY IS 12 FUCK YOU "she grows up with her power" BULLSHIT SHE IS 12 YEARS OLD DO NOT DO THIS TO ME TOEI https://t.co/9bBViJxksz pic.twitter.com/76xpYMNfro— 💤 Evil Sunny Guy 💤 (@GayLovinBenTen) January 13, 2024
Toei is never beating the allegations bro pic.twitter.com/VZJm035SdZ— Samureye💫 (@Sxmureye) January 14, 2024
Bonney is originally 12 years old— Tomo😤☁️ (@LorTomo2) January 14, 2024
Her devil fruit allows her to age up and down
She is STILL mentally 12
She is STILL 12. pic.twitter.com/vq6ZW7UtLH
Everyone freaking out about Bonney's age and spoiling the anime-only viewers... So did you guys just forget about Sailor Moon being 14 lol, and her daughter appearing 7-8. How about Cardcaptor Sakura being 10, and all their animations?
You act like Bonney is a new thing. pic.twitter.com/xVFG3dwH9e— Hikaru; (@PinkHairedCoder) January 14, 2024
Some Japanese fans are discussing Bonney...🤔 BTW, Nami is super cute in this episode. pic.twitter.com/SOBcilSfMk— sandman (@sandman_AP) January 14, 2024
ignoring the whole fact about bonney this still makes me so mad THATS NOT HOW BODIES WORK BOOBS DONT DO THAT ON THEIR OWN THATS WHY WE HAVE BRAS HOW DO YOU KEEP DRAWING WOMEN LIKE THIS AND NOT THINK IT LOOKS WEIRD pic.twitter.com/PWcUVOd9dh— zoro liker | caught up on one peas (@faggotzoro) January 14, 2024
Apparently, the key animator of the Bonney scenes was getting harassed for "sexualizing Bonney" and this is his response 😭 pic.twitter.com/ZaYMDrmaYy— Wisaker 🇪🇬🇵🇸 {finals} (@CEOofCarole) January 14, 2024