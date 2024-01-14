One Piece Sparks Debate With Bonney's Risque Return

One Piece has an impressive year, and there is no doubt 2024 will continue its streak. From its manga to its live-action television series, One Piece was everywhere in 2023. Now, the new year is bringing the anime center stage with the Egghead Island arc, and its first few episodes have sparked debate about Jewelry Bonney's return.

If you did not know, Jewelry Bonney is back in action, and the eccentric pirate is on a warpath. This week, the One Piece anime checked on Bonney as she and Luffy were saved by Jinbe from certain death. The trio are now set to experience the wonders of Egghead Island together, but first, we had to convene with Bonney. The heroine was shown in some rather risqué shots this week, and One Piece fans are making lots of noise about it.

After all, the One Piece fandom knows a bit about Bonney that the anime has yet to unpack. We know the girl has a Devil Fruit to her name, and the Toshi Toshi no Mi is a beast. The fruit allows Bonney to manipulate the age of any person or object including herself. So while the heroine may look like a 20-year-old woman, Bonney is actually 12 years old.

Yeah, that is right. Bonney is a pre-teen, and the girl's adult design is causing lots of stir online. There are plenty of fans who find Bonney's Devil Fruit makeover inappropriate given her age while others argue the Toshi Toshi no Mi makes the girl an adult mentally as well as physically. So if you head online, you will see both camps going to war over the topic.

Of course, the One Piece anime will breakdown more info about Bonney's power as the Egghead Island arc continues. You can expect to learn more about the Toshi Toshi no Mi and its impact on Bonney soon. For now, you can simply keep up with the anime's new arc through Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Netflix. For those wanting more info on the hit anime, you can read the official synopsis of One Piece below:

"As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer "Red-Haired" Shanks. But Luffy's life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber...at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure...one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary "One Piece," said to be the greatest treasure in the world..."

What do you make of this latest One Piece debacle? Are you excited for the anime's Egghead Island arc?