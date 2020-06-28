One Piece Fans are Loving Luffy's New Buffed Up Look
One Piece's anime has finally returned from its hiatus as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and it's been so long that fans are still marvelling at just how buff Luffy has gotten in Wano Country. The comeback episode of the series threw us right back into the swing of things as Luffy still finds himself trapped in the Udon prison. But as Luffy always does, he's using this as an opportunity to improve himself and make himself stronger. This manual labor has made his already prominent muscles even bigger, surprisingly.
Episode 930 of the series sees Luffy decide to interfere with Old Man Hyo's punishment, and thus make him the prime target of the newly introduced third member of the Lead Performers, Queen. This only served to further show off just how buff he truly is now, and that's definitely what fans clinged onto.
Read on to see what fans are saying about Luffy's buff makeover, and let us know what you think! How do you feel about Luffy's more muscular form? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
Hunky D. Luffy
the newest episode of one piece came out just in time for me to be reminded of what a fuckin hunk luffy is now pic.twitter.com/UE4JDdOr8D— laura marie (@malheursdelaura) June 28, 2020
Hot, Sexy, Amazing AND Cool
Hear me out. Hot. Sexy. Amazing. Cool. Monkey D. Luffy.
I missed anime Luffy!! 😭❤️ The countless smirks on top with Mayumi’s incredible voice acting... “heh”. I can’t get enough of that! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Qi3bnZNlz0— Gizem ☠️ ししし (@piratequeen_ya) June 28, 2020
So Much Stronger!
Luffytaro ♥️ so much more stronger now 🤩 #onepiece930 pic.twitter.com/NHoHprcpSW— ⋆ ˚｡⋆ 𓃠 ꫀꪶꪜⅈ𝕣ꪖ (@GoodboyInosuke) June 28, 2020
That Smile Though
don’t you just love it when luffy does that kind of smile,, pic.twitter.com/P0UIS209sy— ً (@STR4WHATS) June 28, 2020
Yes, Love You Luffytaro
YES I LOVE YOU LUFFYTARO ♥️ #OnePiece930 pic.twitter.com/XWjKi9h1IO— ᶠᵈᵐ kouto ᵃᵐᵉⁿ 🥀 (@hellotetsurou) June 28, 2020
Truly on Fire
He isn't Ace but he is on fire #OnePiece930 pic.twitter.com/LJyjSR39rB— ً (@strawhat_fleet) June 28, 2020
Spreading the Luffy Love!
Luffy 💖#luffy #OnePiece #wano #OnePiece930 #EiichiroOda pic.twitter.com/veSkzvrBk7— Jorge Sosa (@sosa10_) June 28, 2020
So THAT's What Luffy Has Planned!
I guess we will get to see Luffy's improved Armament Haki, which is infact necessary against opponents like Jack or Kaido.#OnePiece #OnePiece930 #Luffy pic.twitter.com/OPwKCxtgR8— ℒ U F҉҉ Fツ ♛ (@PirateOtaku) June 28, 2020
