One Piece Fans are Loving Luffy's New Buffed Up Look

One Piece's anime has finally returned from its hiatus as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and it's been so long that fans are still marvelling at just how buff Luffy has gotten in Wano Country. The comeback episode of the series threw us right back into the swing of things as Luffy still finds himself trapped in the Udon prison. But as Luffy always does, he's using this as an opportunity to improve himself and make himself stronger. This manual labor has made his already prominent muscles even bigger, surprisingly.

Episode 930 of the series sees Luffy decide to interfere with Old Man Hyo's punishment, and thus make him the prime target of the newly introduced third member of the Lead Performers, Queen. This only served to further show off just how buff he truly is now, and that's definitely what fans clinged onto.

Read on to see what fans are saying about Luffy's buff makeover, and let us know what you think! How do you feel about Luffy's more muscular form? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!