One Piece Fans React to Luffy’s Buff Glow Up

The story of Monkey D. Luffy is a well known one. It goes without saying, but fans can learn a lot about a character after 20+ years. Eiichiro Oda created the Straw Hat captain decades ago, so it makes sense for the boy to have grown since he came around. And thanks to a recent tweet, fans have learned just how much Luffy has changed.

Taking to Twitter, the official page for One Piece took part in a popular social media trend to celebrate the end of a decade. With 2020 on the horizon, people are honoring how the last ten years were spent. Well, One Piece went a step ahead to honor the last twenty years by showing how much Luffy has grown.

And yeah, the pirate has grown a WHOLE lot.

As you can see above, the comparison shows Luffy as he was back in 1999. The hero is nothing but a kid at this time, but he’s confident in his goal to become the King of the Pirates. This look is how many envision Luffy when they think of One Piece, but that is not how he looks anymore.

The bottom image shows Luffy as he is now. As the pirate deals with the Wano arc, the hero has buffed up a whole lot. You can see his physique suits that of a young man now. Luffy is a bonafide beast these days, and fans have a lot to say about the shift. You can check out some of their reactions in the slides below and share your own with me in the comments section!

What do you make of Luffy’s glow up? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.

