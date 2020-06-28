One Piece Fans Are Hyped Over the Anime's Return

It took over two months to get there, but One Piece is back and better than ever. Earlier this year, the anime had to go on hiatus due to the outbreak of COVID-19. Now, the anime is back in action as the show's team finds a new normal amidst the pandemic. And as you can see online, fans are beyond hyped for the comeback!

For those not in the know, One Piece made a comeback with episode 930 over the weekend. The update checked in on Monkey D. Luffy as the boy continues to grind away in prison. After meeting an old man named Hyogoro, the Straw Hat took a break from eating to check in on the man, and this new episode takes their meeting to a whole new level.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

So you have been warned! There are spoilers for One Piece episode 930 below:

After Luffy oversees the old man being bullied by a prison guard, the hero has had enough. He takes out the bully with a hard kick that would make any pirate flinch. Despite having his Devil Fruit powers restrained, Luffy is stronger than ever thanks to his work in the prison camp, and he's done so in the hopes of escaping soon. That plot comes to a head after Luffy's escape partner Raizo steals some much-needed keys, but Luffy hits a roadblock at the end when the pirate Queen shows up.

The epic introduction has got One Piece fans wilding out as you can see in the slides below. Not only was this comeback episode a gorgeous one but it showed off all the best parts of Luffy. Now, audiences are hyped for Queen to make his debut, and fans know the Lead Performer is going to make Kaido proud with his comeuppance.

How hyped are you now that One Piece is back on the air? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!