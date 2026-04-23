One Piece Cast Reveals Their Dream Picks for Future Straw Hats (And They’re Perfect)

Netflix’s One Piece live-action series is undoubtedly one of the most successful adaptations in many ways, proving that live-action can work when handled with genuine care and attention. The series has only grown since its first season, and with the second, it has become even bigger and better, bringing in major Hollywood talent. Season 2 features notable actors such as David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3 and Joe Manganiello as Crocodile. This also opens the door for even more big Hollywood stars to join in the future. It’s a fun idea to consider, and even the current main cast of the One Piece live-action has shared their own choices for future members.

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The Straw Hat crew will continue to expand, and while most members and their casting have already been revealed, two key spots still remain open. Recently, stars Emily Rudd (Nami) and Jacob Gibson (Usopp) shared their fan-casting choices. Speaking at the recent GalaxyCon event, Gibson revealed that he wants Dave Bautista to play Jimbei. Rudd agreed with the idea and added that she would like John Cena to take on the role of Franky. There is also one more actor the cast collectively hopes to find a role for.

One Piece Live-Action Stars Want Iconic WWE Superstars as Future Straw Hats

Jacob’s reason for wanting Dave Bautista as Jimbei is simple; he points out Bautista’s size and even jokes that he’d be great to hug. Meanwhile, Emily’s choice of John Cena as Franky drew a huge reaction from fans, with Jacob adding the classic John Cena joke that they might not be able to see him. While these fan casts were shared spontaneously, there is real merit to casting these former WWE superstars, as they embody the quirkiness that Emily and Jacob highlighted. Bautista, in particular, has already proven himself as Drax in the MCU, bringing a distinct non-human character to life.

The small prosthetic look of Drax and Jimbei could end up being quite similar, and Jimbei’s traits, strength, size, and compassion are qualities Bautista has already portrayed. Meanwhile, John Cena has shown impressive versatility, but it’s his comedic quirkiness that aligns especially well with Franky. It’s the kind of dream casting many would agree could work. Emily Rudd also shared that Iñaki Godoy and Jacob Gibson want to find a role for Danny DeVito as well, fitting him into the show wherever possible. One Piece live-action continues to grow, and it wouldn’t be surprising if these fan-casting choices became reality, especially given how well these actors suit the remaining Straw Hats.

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