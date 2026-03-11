Netflix’s One Piece Just Revealed a Future Straw Hat (& You Missed It)

Warning! Massive spoilers for Netflix’s One Piece Season 2 (and potentially beyond) to follow! One Piece returned to Netflix for Season 2 of the live-action series, and with it set Luffy and the Straw Hats out on a whole new kind of adventure through the Grand Line. This new region has not only brought them to several new islands with unique spins of their own, but also introduced a ton of new characters to the series. There were many new allies and foes to keep an eye out for, but one might have gone under the radar among fans.

While there are new characters who interact closely with Luffy and the Straw Hats like Princess Vivi, and even full new members of the crew like Tony Tony Chopper at the end of the season, there’s actually one future Straw Hat member that was revealed long before they originally were in Eiichiro Oda’s manga. But to fully explain this reveal, there are some big spoilers for One Piece‘s future events that could play into the live-action series next. Read on for the breakdown, but know this is a huge reveal.

Netflix’s One Piece Reveals First Look at Brook in Season 2

Play video

In the second episode of One Piece: Into the Grand Line, Luffy and the others are introduced to a whale named Laboon who continues to bash into the side of the Reverse Mountain. Luffy learns from Crocus (Clive Russell) that Laboon actually has been doing so to try and get into the Grand Line. Decades before, he had gotten close with a pirate crew who couldn’t bring Laboon with them into the deadly seas they were heading into. Making matters worse, that crew never returned.

It was through this flashback into Laboon’s past that we actually got the first look at Brook, who is played by Martial T. Batchamen in the live-action series. He plays a song called Binks’ Brew with his violin, and Luffy and Laboon are able to connect emotionally years later when Luffy brings the song back. But this reveal is huge because when Brook officially makes his debut in the One Piece anime and manga long after this initial arc, Brook becomes a full member of the Straw Hat crew as their musician. He just won’t look like this.

Who Is Brook in One Piece?

Courtesy of Toei Animation

This flashback into Laboon’s past fits perfectly into the current events of the live-action One Piece series, but it actually was revealed long after as part of Brook’s full introduction during the Thriller Bark saga. Brook was revealed along with the ship his crew had left with, but they didn’t survive long after they made it into the Grand Line. Brook didn’t survive either, but his soul was kept alive within a skeletal body (because he couldn’t find it for so long after death) as a result of eating the Revive-Revive Fruit.

Brook quickly joins the Straw Hats after he’s first introduced, and he’s waiting for the day that he’ll be able to reunite with Laboon after his journey to the One Piece has come to an end. It’s not clear if the live-action series will be making its way to this much further point in the story, so it’s a cool shout out to the future Straw Hat crew member just in case he never gets his full shot at showing up down the line.

