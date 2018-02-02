‘One Piece’ Spoilers Drop Hints Luffy’s Next Power-Up

One Piece fans are on edge these days because of Luffy. The captain of the Straw Hats usually gives readers reason to fret, but his latest fight with Katakuri is going south fast. However, if a new set of spoilers are right, then One Piece is still pushing Luffy towards a new power-up.

So, obviously, spoilers below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over on Reddit, a set of new spoilers for One Piece‘s 893rd chapter have gone live. The leak, which can be seen here, says the manga’s next update will have a lot to do with Charlotte Flampe – but it will give nod to Luffy’s developing Observation Haki.

The spoiler-friendly summary says chapter 893 starts with a flashback. Luffy thinks back to when Rayleigh taught him how to use Observation Haki to start. The mentor told Luffy then the power is just a person’s instincts “amped up to a higher level” and that it gives one the “ability to unconsciously sense things and react to them.”

Of course, Luffy is having hard time tapping into that Haki’s potential at the moment. Katakuri is a strong opponent who has mastered Observation Haki, and he will not give Luffy any breaks. The spoilers say the hero’s ability to use the Haki is at a minimum as he’s relying on it just to survive.

In fact, Luffy is having to use Observation Haki to keep Katakuri’s younger sister at bay. Flampe apparently tries to immobilize Luffy with a paralyzing needle, but his Haki moves him.

“He’s fading in and out of consciousness — and every time he’s unconscious his instincts or Observation Haki kicks him and saves him,” the summary reads.

Luffy’s ability to evade Flampe is not the first time he has relied on Observation Haki for defense. The pirate has used that skill a handful of times, but Luffy hopes to hone that power more intentionally until it can be used offensively. In a previous chapter, Luffy was able to use Observation Haki to block and counter an attack from Katakuri, a fact which shook the Charlotte soldier. So, in true One Piece fashion, it is only a matter of time until Luffy gets a hang of the power.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.

Do you think Luffy will really master the use of Observation Haki? Hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to let me know and talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!