One Piece Cosplay Brings Back The Princess of Alabasta

One Piece's Final Arc is playing out in the pages of the Shonen franchise's manga, and with this marketed as the last journey of the Straw Hat Pirates, readers are crossing their fingers that each member of the ever-expanding cast will make a comeback. While the Princess of Alabasta, Vivi, is currently unaccounted for in this latest storyline, or the War For Wano Arc that came before, fans are still honoring the brief member of Luffy's crew with cosplay and other fan works.

2023 will be a big year for the Straw Hat Pirates, not just wth the Final Arc playing out in the manga, but also with the anime adaptation preparing to adapt the major transformation of Monkey D. Luffy known as Gear Fifth. While the form made a brief appearance during the latest movie of the franchise, One Piece: Red, fans have been waiting to see the cartoon-life transformation finally arrive in the fight against Kaido and his countless Beast Pirates that have been holding sway over the isolated nation. Should Vivi return for the Final Arc, she might play a big role considering the events that took place when it came to her family and Luffy's brother Sabo.

One Piece Vivi

Instagram Cosplayer Sakura Brii took the opportunity to not just bring Vivi to life as One Piece fans wonder if she'll have a role to play during the Final Arc, even going so far as to show the Princess of Alabasta by the ocean to work in the continuing aesthetic of Eiichiro Oda's Shonen series:

The events that have recently taken place in One Piece's Final Arc have seen the Straw Hat Pirates finally coming into contact with Dr. Vegapunk, the man that knows more about Devil Fruit than anyone else in the world. With the mad scientist dropping some major bombshells when it comes to the origins of the super-powered edibles, Luffy and company are now on the run, with the latest chapter bringing back a major military member who has returned to the forefront.

